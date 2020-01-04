COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Midland ends Briar Cliff's winning streak

Hilbrands also scored five points in the final 45 seconds of regulation to force the game into OT.

Hilbrands scored 26 points while Rohrer had 22. Jay Small scored 20.

CONCORDIA 91, DORDT 79: Dordt scored 47 points in the first half and had an eight-point lead but couldn't replicate the same offense in the second half and couldn't close down Concordia as the Defenders lost 91-79.

Dordt fell to 13-5 overall and 5-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia improves to 11-5 overall and 4-4 in the GPAC.

After shooting 48.6 percent (18-of-37) in the first half, including 6-of-12 from behind the arc, Dordt only shot 35.5 percent (11-of-31) in the second half and hit only three of 11 3-pointers. Concordia countered by shooting 54.8 percent in the second half and hit 10 3-pointers to not only complete the comeback but also win by double-digits.

Garrett Franken had a double-double in the loss with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Zach Bussard had 14 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting. Chad Barkema hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and four assists. Jesse Jansma had three steals.

