COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Midland ends Briar Cliff's winning streak

FREMONT, Neb. — The Midland men's basketball team shot 62.5 percent in the first half Saturday, and that helped the Warriors defeat Briar Cliff 99-86 in GPAC play.
The Warriors scored 54 first-half points while the Chargers scored 44, even though the Chargers made 20 3-pointers in the loss.
Midland also held Jackson Lamb to eight points and held him to 2 of 7 shooting.
That allowed Jaden Kleinhesselink to score 34 points. Kleinhesselink made 13 of 18 shots, including five from 3-point range.
BCU freshman and Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School graduate Conner Groves scored 21 points. Groves earned all of his points from beyond the arc, as he made seven baskets.
Nick Hoyt hit five 3s en route to an 18-point game.
The loss snapped a 3-game winning streak for BCU.
NORTHWESTERN 97, DOANE 95 (2 OT): Trent Hilbrands hit the go-ahead 3-pointer at the beginning of the second overtime, and the Red Raiders led in the entire second overtime to get the road GPAC win.
The Red Raiders opened up the second OT on a 9-3 run. First came the Hilbrands 3, then Grant Rohrer scored three straight points.
Grant DeMeulenaere then hit a 3 with 2:36 to go that put the Red Raiders up by six points.
Hilbrands also scored five points in the final 45 seconds of regulation to force the game into OT.
Hilbrands scored 26 points while Rohrer had 22. Jay Small scored 20.
CONCORDIA 91, DORDT 79: Dordt scored 47 points in the first half and had an eight-point lead but couldn't replicate the same offense in the second half and couldn't close down Concordia as the Defenders lost 91-79.
Dordt fell to 13-5 overall and 5-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia improves to 11-5 overall and 4-4 in the GPAC.
After shooting 48.6 percent (18-of-37) in the first half, including 6-of-12 from behind the arc, Dordt only shot 35.5 percent (11-of-31) in the second half and hit only three of 11 3-pointers. Concordia countered by shooting 54.8 percent in the second half and hit 10 3-pointers to not only complete the comeback but also win by double-digits.
Garrett Franken had a double-double in the loss with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Zach Bussard had 14 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting. Chad Barkema hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and four assists. Jesse Jansma had three steals.