GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - No. 4 Morningside dashed to ta 45-24 halftime lead and carried a comfortable lead the rest of the way in rolling past No. 12 Cornerstone 78-58 in a men's college basketball game played at Mol Arena Saturday.
Tyler Borchers scored 27 points and had six rebounds to lead Morningside while Zach Imig chipped in 14 points and Alex Borchers had 11.
The Mustangs were 9-13 on 3-pointers in the first half in moving to 2-0 on the season. Christian Rodriguez and Tyler Baker had 14 points apiece to lead Cornerstone (2-2).
NORTHWESTERN 99, VALLEY CITY STATE 68: Northwestern shot 54.8 percent in the first half, allowing the Red Raiders to build a 20-point lead on Valley City State on Saturday. Northwestern went on to win 99-68 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Valley City State fell to 0-5.
Northwestern shot 52.2 percent for the game (36-of-69) and hit 13 3-pointers (52 percent). Northwestern forced 21 turnovers and outrebounded Valley City State 39 to 25.
Trent Hilbrands led the Red Raiders with 27 points as he hit six 3-pointers and had five rebounds. Noah Slagter had 15 points and six rebounds off the bench and Isaac Heyer had 11 points. Grant Rohrer had 10 points and eight rebounds and Jay Small had six points and six rebounds. Grant DeMeulenaere had four assists.
DORDT 86, VALLEY CITY STATE 76: Dordt off a second half charge by the host Valley City State Vikings and got its second win of the season with an 86-76 victory on Friday.
Dordt took the lead for good on a Kendrick Van Kekerix three-point shot and Zach Bussard followed with a basket to extend the lead to 13-8. A Marcus Winterfeld free throw ignited a 9-0 run by the Defenders that pushed the lead to double figures at 24-12. Josh Van Lingen later extended the lead to 20 on a putback with 2:24 left in the half. The hosts closed the half on a 6-0 run and got the difference to a manageable 42-28 margin.
The Vikings rallied in the first eight minutes of the second half and closed to within 57-54 with 12:01 left. Garrett Franken’s basket stopped the run and Chad Barkema added two free throws and Franken scored again for a 63-54 lead with just under 10 minutes to play.
Valley City State got within five once more before Dordt converted free throws at the end of the game to seal the win.
Dordt had a 39 to 29 rebounding advantage and had 12 offensive rebounds.
Cade Bleeker scored 16 points and had four steals for Dordt and Franken had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Bussard scored 14 points off the bench.
Dordt is now 2-0 on the season and Valley City State is 0-4.
FERRIS STATE 100, WAYNE STATE 78: The Bulldogs got 23 points from Jaylin McFadden and had five players score in double digits as they defeated the Wildcats in a season-opening game at the DII Classic in Orange, Calif.
Ferris State led 45-35 at the half and shot 62.5 percent in the second half to pull away for the convincing win.
Jordan Janssen had 21 point to lead Wayne State while Nate Mohr added 17, Nick Ferrarini 15 and Al'Tavius Jackson 12. The Wildcats face Concordia Irvine in their second of three games at the Division II Classic Saturday.