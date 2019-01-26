WAYNE, Neb. - Minnesota State jumped out to a 21 points lead midway through the first half and kept Wayne State at bay the rest of the way to win 90-79 in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game played at Rice Auditorium Saturday.
The Wildcats entered the day a game up on the Mavericks for the NSIC Southern Division lead but dropped into a tie after losing to Minnesota State for the 13th straight time. Carlos Anderson led MSU (13-6 overall and 9-4 NSIC) with 16 points while Juwan McCloud and Kevin Krieger were close behind with 15 apiece.
Wayne State 14-5 overall and 9-4 NSIC) got 17 points each from Kendall Jacks and Trevin Joseph while Jordan Jansen score 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. The Wildcats host Concordia-St. Paul on Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE (90)
Carlos Anderson 5-9 6-12 16, Juwan McCloud 5-11 3-4 15, Kevin Krieger 6-9 2-4 15, Tre Baumgardner 3-6 3-3 11, Cameron Kirksey 5-12 0-2 10, Carter Ascher 3-5 0-0 9, Karson Arrenholz 2-2 3-4 8, Quincy Anderson 1-1 2-2 4, Jamal Nixon 1-2 0-1 2, Jake Guse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 19-32 90.
WAYNE STATE (79)
Trevin Joseph 6-15 1-2 17, Kendall Jacks 7-12 1-2 17, Jordan Janssen 6-14 3-5 15, Vance Janssen 5-11 2-3 14, Nate Mohr 2-5 0-0 6, Luke TerHark 1-3 2-6 4, Nick Ferrarini 1-4 1-1 3, Tony Bonner 1-2 0-0 2, Al'Tavius Jackson 0-2 1-2 1, Ben Dentlinger 0-2 0-0 0, Nate Thayer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 11-21 79.
Halftime score - Minnesota State 44, Wayne State 30. 3-point goals - Minnesota State 9-18 (Asche 3-5, Baumgardner 2-3, McCloud 2-2, Arrenholz 1-1, Krieger 1-1, Nixon 0-1, Kirksey 0-3, Anderson 0-2), Wayne State 10-27 (Joseph 4-10, Vance Janssen 2-5, Jacks 2-3, Mohr 2-5, Jackson 0-1, Ferrarini 0-1, TerHark 0-2).
Fouled out -Kirksey, Nixon, Ferrarini, Vance Janssen. Rebounds - Minnesota State 41 (Nixon 10, Krieger 10), Wayne State 37 (Jordan Janssen 13). Assists - Minnesota State 14 (McCloud 5), Wayne State 11
(Vance Janssen 3, TerHark 3). Total fouls - Minnesota State 21, Wayne State 24. Technical fouls - Anderson, Ferrarini
DOANE 72, NORTHWESTERN 49: The Tigers never trailed and went on to hand the Raiders a setback in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played in Crete, Neb. Saturday.
Doane (7-17 overall and 4-12 GPAC) took out some frustrations for a difficult season, especially after the intermission where it outscored Northwestern 40-21. Koh Flippin had 14 points and four other Tigers reached double digits.
Trent Hillbrands had 14 points and Parker Mulder 10 rebounds for the Raiders (14-10 overall and 8-7 GPAC).
NORTHWESTERN (49)
Chris Borchers 1-1 0-0 2, Parker Mulder 1-4 1-2 3, Christian Korver 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Hilbrands 6-14 2-4 14, Steven Kragt 2-7 3-4 8, Isaac Heyer 2-7 0-0 4, Dalton Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Jay Small 3-13 0-0 6, Grant DeMeulenaere 1-2 2-2 4, Tim Wager 0-0 0-0 0, Craig Sterk 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 20-57 8-12 49
DOANE (72)
Tyler Sullivan 1-3 4-6 7, Nick Howard 1-2 0-0 3, Zach Witters 2-5 0-0 5, Joe Burt 5-9 0-2 13, Garran Pauli 5-8 3-3 13, Jaxon Harre 2-3 0-0 5, Nick Kornieck 4-8 1-2 12, Koh Flippin 6-13 2-2 14, Riley Nedved 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 10-15 72
Halftime - Doane 32, Northwestern 28. 3-point shooting - Northwestern 1-20 (Mulder 0-1, Korver 0-1, Hilbrands 0-4, Kragt 1-4, Heyer 0-2, Small 0-7, Sterk 0-1), Doane 10-16 (Sullivan 1-1, Howard 1-1, Witters 1-2, Burt 3-5, Harre 1-1, Kornieck 3-3, Flippin 0-3). Rebounds - Northwestern 33 (Mulder 10), Doane 36 (Flippin 8). Fouls Northwestern 15, Doane 15. Fouled out - none. Assists - Northwestern 8 (Mulder 3), Doane 13 (Witters 3, Flippin 3). Turnovers - Northwestern 14, Doane 15.