GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The University of South Dakota men's basketball team only played seven players at North Dakota on Wednesday but they got balanced scoring from all seven players.
No one scored more than 13 points and no one scored less than six points. The Coyotes only hit three three-pointers but shot 47.2 percent from the field as USD defeated North Dakota 70-56.
USD improved to 9-11 overall and 3-4 in Summit League play. UND fell to 8-13 overall and 2-6 in the Summit.
Triston Simpson scored 13 points and had six rebounds and three steals. Brandon Armstrong came off the bench and hit 9-of-12 free throws and finished with 13 points. Stanley Umude added 12 points and Trey Burch-Manning returned from an injury and scored nine points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals. Tyler Peterson had six points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Marlon Stewart scored a game-high 22 points and had seven rebounds and four assists. Cortez Seales had 10 points and Filip Rebraca had eight points and 11 rebounds.