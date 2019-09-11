BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue's Andy Janssen scored the lone goal in the match in the 96th minute Wednesday that defeated Briar Cliff 1-0 in overtime.
Janssen scored the goal while there was a scrum in box, and hit a free ball with outside of his foot.
The Crusaders took two shots on goal — one apiece from Sebastian Justiniano and Ben Jefferies — during the loss. BCU took nine shots in all.
Justiniano, Jefferies and Marcus Horwood each took two shots apiece.