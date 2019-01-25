PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Morningside pulled out a five-set win over Cumberland on Friday and lost in four sets to Missouri Valley, which is hosting the tournament.
Morningside edged Cumberland in the first set 27-25 but lost the second set 25-20. The Mustangs came back to win the third set 25-21 but Cumberland controlled the fourth set 25-14. The Mustangs went on to win the fifth set 15-9.
Ryan Coyle had 18 kills and six aces for Morningside and Jackson Presha had 11 kills and three aces. Caden Toben had 31 assists and eight digs. Jimmy Aschenbrenner had four block assists.
Missouri Valley won the first two sets 25-16, 25-17. Morningside forced the third set 25-23 but Missouri Valley closed out the match with a 25-21 fourth set win.
Presha had 13 kills and Coyle had 10 kills and four aces. Toben had 32 assists and Aschenbrenner had four blocks.