SIOUX CITY | Momentum shifts were common Saturday afternoon as the ninth-ranked Clarke men’s volleyball team rallied for a 16-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-5 win over Briar Cliff at the Newman Flanagan Center.
Alex Pasek was a force for Clarke, recording 14 kills, 17 digs and two ace serves. Bryant Ekstein had a match-high 17 kills for Clarke (3-3), which was coming off a 3-0 sweep over Morningside Friday night.
Daniel Borsi led Briar Cliff with 12 kills. The 6-foot-3 freshman outside hitter from Kaposvar, Hungary, also contributed six digs, one solo block, one block assist and one ace serve.
Briar Cliff (3-3), now 1-1 in five-game matches this season, received nine kills each from Brandon Oswald and Julien Dumas, while Riley Owen provided seven kills and three block assists.
Setters Enrique Barajas and Jacob Ewart dished 25 and 14 assists, respectively. Dumas had a team-high 10 digs while David Barrett and Tyler Godown each recorded three block assists.
GRACELAND 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Morningside’s men’s volleyball team experienced their closest match of the season during Saturday’s Grand View Molten Invitational as Graceland, behind 14 kills each from Naone Passi and Keone Coronado, posted a 27-25, 28-26, 25-22 victory.
Jimmy Aschenbrenner led Morningside (1-7) with 13 kills and two ace serves. Jackson Presha added 10 kills and one solo block, while Tommy Looper contributed seven kills, one ace serve and one solo block.
Setter Caden Toben finished with 34 assists, one ace serve, one solo block and one block assist. Jake Brand had one solo block and one block assist while both Presha and Chad Day had five digs.
PARK 3, DORDT 0: Andrea Maggio posted 12 kills and three block assists while Felipe Guirau added 11 kills while leading fifth-ranked Park to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference win at Dordt Saturday afternoon.
Garret Vander Zee led Dordt (0-4, 0-2 AMGPKCC) with nine kills, one more than Ben Tiemersma. Setter Tyler Postma dished 21 assists.
Late Friday
CLARKE 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Ninth-ranked Clarke swept Morningside 25-15, 29-27, 25-15 on Friday at Allee Gym.
Morningside hit only .042 in the first set and Clarke hit .632 to cruise to the first set win. Morningside almost got the second set before narrowly losing 29-27. The Mustangs hit .208 in the third set but Clarke countered by hitting .375 to get the sweep.
Morningside falls to 1-6 on the season and Clarke improves to 3-3.
Jackson Presha led Morningside with 14 points. Caden Toben had 27 assists.
For Clarke, Alex Pasek had 11 kills and Jake Lauger had 35 assists.
OTTAWA 3, DORDT 0: Ashan Jordan smashed 13 kills and sported .333 kill efficiency as seventh-ranked Ottawa posted a 25-21, 26-24, 25-13 sweep over Dordt during American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference action Friday night in Ottawa, Kan.
Ben Tiemersma led Dordt (0-3, 0-1) with 10 kills, one more than Garret Vander Zee. Setter Tyler Postma provided 24 assists and nine digs. Tristan Sanchez and Shavon Barker each recorded two block assists.