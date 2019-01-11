WAYNE, Neb.- Vance Janssen scored 21 points and Kendall Jacks 19 to lead a balanced Wayne State attack as the Wildcats defeated Winona State 92-79 in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game played at Rice Auditorium Friday.
Nick Ferranini also scored 18 points whle Jordan Janssen had 13 and Trevin Jossph 11 for the Wildcats, 11-3 overall and 6-2 in the NSIC. Jacks had a game-high eight rebounds to lead Wayne State on the boards.
Kevion Taylor had a game-high 23 points to lead the Warriors (5-9 overall and 2-6 NSIC). Wayne State led 49-37 at the half and Winona State was able to come no closer than six points after the break.
WINONA STATE (79)
Alec Rosner 2-6 0-0 4, Caleb Wagner 4-9 2-2 10, Devin Whitelow 2-6 5-8 9, Kevion Taylor 8-14 2-4 23, Tommy Gahtje 4-10 5-6 13, Mason Domask 5-7 0-0 12, Charlie Koonts 1-3 2-2 4, Luke Martens 0-0 0-0 0, Dalante Peyton 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Klug 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-55 18-24 79
WAYNE STATE (92)
Kendall Jacks 5-18 8-8 19, Trevin Joseph 4-10 2-2 11, Nick Ferranini 6-8 2-3 18, Vance Joseph 8-14 1-1 21, Jordan Janssen 4-5 4-4 13, Al'Tavius Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Nate Tahyer 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Mohr 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Dentlinger 3-5 1-2 7, Luke TerHark 1-2 0-0 3, Nosa Iyaghaye 0-0 0-0 0, Tony Bonner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 19-20 92
Halfime - Wayne State 49, Winona State 37. 3-point shooting - Winona State 9-25 (Rosner 0-4, Wagner 0-3, Taylor 5-8, Gathje 2-5, Domask 2-4, Koontz 0-1), Wayne State 11-22 (Jacks 1-4, Joseph 1-5, Ferranini 4-4, Vance Janssen 4-6, Jackson 0-1, Ter Hark 1-2). Rebounds - Winona State 31 (Gathje 7), Wayne State 32 (JAcks 8). Assists - Winona State 14 (Whitelow 5), Wayne State 15 (Jordan Janssen 5). Turnovers - Winona State 9, Wayne State 7. Total fouls - Winona State 18, Wayne State 15