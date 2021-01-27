COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Briar Cliff loses at home

SIOUX CITY — Dakota Wesleyan defeated Briar Cliff 86-76 Wednesday at the Newman Flanagan Center.

The Tigers jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game, and that was enough distance for the Tigers in the first half.

The Chargers did get within three points of their opponent Wednesday. Quinn Vesey hit a layup with 11:33 left that made the score 57-54 in favor of DWU, but the Tigers responded with a 12-4 run to get some momentum back.

Jaden Kleinhesselink led the Chargers with 21 points. Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate Conner Groves hit four 3-pointers, and he scored 18.

Vesey ended up with 17.

NORTHWESTERN 81, DORDT 67: The Red Raiders built a 14-point lead at the half on Wednesday.

The leading scorers for each team were freshmen.

Northwestern was led by Alex Van Kalsbeek. Van Kalsbeek, a former MOC-Floyd Valley standout, had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Trent Hilbrands also scored 18 for the Red Raiders.