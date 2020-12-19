COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Dordt, Briar Cliff pick up wins by double digits

YANKTON, S.D. — The Dordt University men's basketball team went on a 26-6 run in the second half on Saturday en route to a 97-80 win over Mount Marty.
Garrett Franken and Cade Bleeker started off the run with baskets that tied the game at 53-53 with 14 minutes, 55 seconds left in the game.
The two teams traded baskets that tied the game at 57-57, and then the Defenders scored 11 straight points.
Dejay Fykstra scored six of those points midway through the second half.
The Defenders had five scorers in double figures.
Franken and Jesse Jansma each scored 18 points. Jansma also had seven assists and six rebounds.
Fykstra, who came off the bench, scored 16 points.
Bleeker scored 15 points while Jacob Vis scored 14.
Dordt shot 35-for-50 from the floor and made nine 3-pointers. Dordt also won the rebounding battle, 32-19.
Elijah Pappas led the Lancers with 27 points.
BRIAR CLIFF 81, DOANE 65: BCU's Quinten Vasa led the Chargers with 21 points in Saturday's win.
The Chargers jumped out to a 33-9 lead in the first 12 minutes of the game.
In that stretch, Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad Conner Groves scored 11 points, and hit three 3s. Groves had four total en route to scoring 14 points.
The first three made baskets for BCU were from beyond the 3-point arc. The Chargers were 12-for-29 from 3-point range.
Nick Hoyt had 12 points and Jaden Kleinhesselink had 10.
NORTHWESTERN 82, BELLEVUE 79: Free throws proved to be key late on Saturday for the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders hit four free throws — two each from Isaac Heyer and Alex Van Kalsbeek — in the final 20 seconds to beat the Bruins in Orange City.
Northwestern led 68-62 with 6:23 to go, but Bellevue went on a 10-3 run to take a 72-71 lead thanks to a 3-pointer by Keshawn Bruner with 3:50 remaining.
From there, the game was back-and-forth.
Van Kalsbeek recorded a double-double in the Red Raiders' ninth win of the season. The MOC-Floyd Valley High School graduate had 28 points and 12 rebounds.
Trent Hilbrands scored 18 points, and he hit three 3s in the win.
Heyer scored 12 points while Jay Small had 11.
The Red Raiders made 60 percent of their shots in the second half. They were also 16 of 19 from the free-throw line.
LATE FRIDAY
WEST VIRGINIA 70, IOWA STATE 65: Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (7-1, 1-0 Big 12), who scored the final six points. They overcame poor shooting in their conference opener by making 14 of 16 free throws over the final six minutes.
Rasir Bolton scored a season-high 25 points for Iowa State (1-4, 0-2), which couldn't overcome 21 turnovers.
Bolton was called on an offensive foul while driving the lane with 36 seconds left. But after an official review, West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien was called for a foul on the play trying to draw the charge. Bolton made both free throws for a 65-64 lead.
But Iowa State didn’t score again. McBride drew a foul on Bolton at the other end of the court and made both free throws to put the Mountaineers ahead to stay. Taz Sherman and Emmitt Matthews capped the scoring with a pair of free throws apiece.
West Virginia made just one field goal over the final eight minutes and shot 38% (21 of 55) for the game.
West Virginia has beaten Iowa State four straight times and six straight times in Morgantown.
Iowa State entered the game with the Big 12's worst rebounding margin, but the Cyclones outhustled and boxed out the taller Mountaineers for missed shots and loose balls. They also threw crisp passes around the perimeter to set up open inside baskets.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!