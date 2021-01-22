COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside nears 100-point mark in win over Midland

NORTHWESTERN 88, HASTINGS 70: Craig Sterk and Alex Van Kalsbeek scored 24 points apiece to lead the Raiders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win in Hastings, Neb. Saturday.

Isaac Heyer also had 17 points for Northwestern (15-5) which led 49-47 at the half and went on 19-4 run to start the second half that helped build a comfortable lead.

Mason Hiemstra had 23 points for Hastings (6-14).

Late Friday

WAYNE STATE 99, UPPER IOWA 71: The Wildcats scored the first 10 points of the game and went on to down the Peacocks in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game in Wayne, Neb. Friday.

Upper Iowa battled back to tie the game at 19-19 midway through the first half but the Wildcats went on a surge to close off the half and lead 48-32 at the intermission.

Jordan Janssen had 23 points and 16 rebounds to lead Wayne State, now 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the NSIC. The two teams played again on Saturday afternoon in Wayne.

SOUTH DAKOTA 65, WESTERN ILLINOIS 60: South Dakota won for the sixth straight time and moved to 5-0 in the Summit League with a win over the Leathernecks in Macomb, Ill. Friday.