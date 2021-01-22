COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside nears 100-point mark in win over Midland

SIOUX CITY — Will Pottebaum posted a 32-point outing to lead the Mustangs to a 98-72 win over Midland on Saturday at home.
Pottebaum was 10-for-13 from the floor and missed just one of his nine 3-point shots. Collin Hill also had 12 points while Aidan Vanderloo and Trey Brown had 11 points apiece for Morningside, 17-2 overall and 13-2 in the MRAC.
Emanueal Bryson had 20 points and Bo Sandquist 18 for Midland (4-13 overall and 2-12 GPAC).
BRIAR CLIFF 81, CONCORDIA 58: Briar Cliff men's basketball fell behind early and was unable to mount a comeback as they dropped a 58-81 matchup with Concordia Saturday. The loss moves BC to 11-10 overall and 8-8 in the GPAC.
Ethan Freidel scored 12 points for the Cliff in his 20 minutes off the bench, knocking down four 3-pointers. Kleinhesselink added 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Andrew Gibb chipped in nine points on 4 of 6 shooting.
After six straight games of hitting over 10 treys, the Chargers went cold Saturday connecting on just 6-of-29 attempts from behind the 3-point line. BC was efficient from the free throw line converting 10-of-11 attempts. The Charger bench outscored the Bulldog bench 28-23 and BC committed less turnovers 6-10.
DOANE 83, DORDT 69: The Tigers held the Defenders to 39 percent shooting on Saturday.
Jesse Jansma and Jacob Vis each scored 14 points while Garrett Franken scored 13.
UPPER IOWA 82, WAYNE STATE 74: The Peacocks bounced back from a 28-point loss Friday night and split a weekend Northern Sun Conference men's basketball series in Wayne, Neb. Saturday.
Upper Iowa jumped ahead 15-5 early and never trailed to improve its record to 3-5.
Alec Millender and Nate Mohr scored 13 points apiece to lead Wayne State, 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the NSIC.
BUENA VISTA 82, WARTBURG 78: Following a scoreless first half, Michael Demers caught fire after the intermission to post a team-high 21 points that helped the Beavers hold off the Knights in a American Rivers Conference men's basketball game in Waverly Saturday.
BVU led 41-28 at the half but fell behind by a single point several times in the second period. The game was tied at 73-73 after Wartburg's Ryan Stulken hit a layup with 1:38 left in regulation.
The Beavers gained the lead for good on a shot in the lane from Jack Thompson with 1:24 left and a traditional 3-point play by Demers with 1:01 gave BVU a 78-73 cushion.
Thompson also had 16 points and Gary Brendan 14 for Buena Vista, which plays a non-conference game at Benedictine (Ill.). Tuesday.
NORTHWESTERN 88, HASTINGS 70: Craig Sterk and Alex Van Kalsbeek scored 24 points apiece to lead the Raiders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win in Hastings, Neb. Saturday.
Isaac Heyer also had 17 points for Northwestern (15-5) which led 49-47 at the half and went on 19-4 run to start the second half that helped build a comfortable lead.
Mason Hiemstra had 23 points for Hastings (6-14).
Late Friday
WAYNE STATE 99, UPPER IOWA 71: The Wildcats scored the first 10 points of the game and went on to down the Peacocks in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game in Wayne, Neb. Friday.
Upper Iowa battled back to tie the game at 19-19 midway through the first half but the Wildcats went on a surge to close off the half and lead 48-32 at the intermission.
Jordan Janssen had 23 points and 16 rebounds to lead Wayne State, now 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the NSIC. The two teams played again on Saturday afternoon in Wayne.
SOUTH DAKOTA 65, WESTERN ILLINOIS 60: South Dakota won for the sixth straight time and moved to 5-0 in the Summit League with a win over the Leathernecks in Macomb, Ill. Friday.
USD was led by sophomore forward Tasos Kamateros with 15 points. The Athens, Greece, native tied his career high set last season on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and grabbed four rebounds on the night. Two other Yotes recorded double figures in A.J. Plitzuweit with 13 points and Xavier Fuller with 14 points.