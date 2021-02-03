COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside wins at Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball team tried to complete the sweep against Morningside on Wednesday, but the Mustangs pulled away in the final 7 minutes, 19 seconds to beat the Tigers 87-77 at the Corn Palace.

Jeffrey Schuch hit two free throws to reel the Tigers within four points, but Trey Brown and Zach Imig scored eight points in five of the next six possessions to create some distance.

The Mustangs were also 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final 5:40.

Brown led the Mustangs with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Brown was 8-for-13 from the floor.

Imig and Will Pottebaum each scored 13 points. Imig was 6-for-12 while Pottebaum connected on four shots and four free throws.

Imig also had six assists.

Joey Skoff scored 12 points for the Mustangs.

Nick Harden, who scored 24 points in a 15-point DWU win on Dec. 16, led the Tigers on Wednesday night with 31 points.

DORDT 75, CONCORDIA 69: The Defenders didn't allow the Bulldogs to score in the final 55 seconds of the game.