COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Northwestern outlasts Briar Cliff at home

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Alex Van Kalsbeek netted a game-high 32 points in leading No.23 Northwestern to an 83-77 win over Briar Cliff in a GPAC men's basketball semifinal played tonight at the Bultman Center.
Northwestern extends its win streak to 11 games and puts the Raiders into the semifinals against the University of Jamestown on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 3pm. Northwestern improves to 21-5 on the season.
Van Kalsbeek converted on 14 of 16 field goal attempts en route to his second 30-point effort of the season. The freshman dished out five assists and pulled down six rebounds. All five Northwestern starters were in double figures.
Briar Cliff started out the game strong, making each of its first eight shots. That included six three-pointers, two each by Jaden Kleinhesselink and Quinn Vesey.
Northwestern stormed back, outscoring the Chargers 20-4 over an eight-minute stretch, led by Van Kalsbeek and Trent Hilbrands who combined for 16 points during the run, to put the hosts in front 30-27. The Raiders led 43-41 at the break.
Kleinhesselink and Quinten Vasa led BCU with 21 and 19 points. The Chargers finished the season with a 12-14 record.
JAMESTOWN 89, DORDT 68: An eight point run by the Jimmies gave them some breathing room on the way to an 89-68 win over the Dordt Defenders in GPAC Quarterfinal round basketball on Wednesday night.
Dordt and Jamestown battled to a relatively even first half of play before the Jimmies controlled the late stages of the game. Jamestown got off to a fast start with a 23-13 lead at the 12:37 mark of the first half but Dordt pecked away at the difference and a Jesse Jansma basket with 5:54 left in the half got the Defenders within 28-24.
Jamestown built the lead back up to seven at 38-31 but a Cade Bleeker three and back to back baskets by Ben Gesink tied the game at 38=38. A late three by the Jimmies gave them a 41-38 halftime lead.
Dordt managed to get up 52-50 after Gesink made two free throws at the 15:01 mark and the Jimmies rattled off six in a row. The two teams traded points to 56-54 and the hosts went on an 8-0 run to get up 10 and Dordt was never closer than six the rest of the game.
Jacob Vis led Dordt with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
CREIGHTON 77, DEPAUL 53: Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points apiece and No. 13 Creighton made fast work of DePaul in a 77-53 win Wednesday night.
The Bluejays (17-5, 13-4 Big East) have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight.
DePaul (4-11, 2-11) sustained its most lopsided loss since a 38-point defeat to Providence last March.
Creighton was playing its first game in 10 days because of a regularly scheduled break. The Bluejays sputtered a bit early before finding their rhythm, and they closed the half on a 21-5 run to lead 34-23.
Creighton scored 11 of the first 13 points of the second half to put the game away, with the lead ballooning to as many as 30 points.