COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Northwestern outlasts Briar Cliff at home

Dordt and Jamestown battled to a relatively even first half of play before the Jimmies controlled the late stages of the game. Jamestown got off to a fast start with a 23-13 lead at the 12:37 mark of the first half but Dordt pecked away at the difference and a Jesse Jansma basket with 5:54 left in the half got the Defenders within 28-24.

Jamestown built the lead back up to seven at 38-31 but a Cade Bleeker three and back to back baskets by Ben Gesink tied the game at 38=38. A late three by the Jimmies gave them a 41-38 halftime lead.

Dordt managed to get up 52-50 after Gesink made two free throws at the 15:01 mark and the Jimmies rattled off six in a row. The two teams traded points to 56-54 and the hosts went on an 8-0 run to get up 10 and Dordt was never closer than six the rest of the game.

Jacob Vis led Dordt with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

CREIGHTON 77, DEPAUL 53: Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points apiece and No. 13 Creighton made fast work of DePaul in a 77-53 win Wednesday night.

The Bluejays (17-5, 13-4 Big East) have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight.