COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff gets hot, beats Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff men's basketball team shot 52.9 percent in the first half to claim an 18-point halftime lead as the Chargers went on to beat Mount Marty 94-75 on Saturday.
It is the third-straight win for the Briar Cliff, which is 8-7 overall and 5-5 in the GPAC. Mount Marty falls to 7-8 overall and 4-6 in the GPAC.
The Chargers had five players in double-figures, led by Andrew Gibb, who had 17 points off the bench. Jaden Kleinhesselink added 15 points, six and three steals and Nick Hoyt hit four three-pointers and finished with 14 points. Ethan Freidel had 11 points and Codey Hicks had 10 as both came off the bench. Quinn Vesey had eight rebounds, six points and three assists and Quinten Vasa had eight points and seven rebounds.
DORDT 78, MIDLAND 63: Dordt shot 47.2 percent (25-of-53) from the field and held Midland to 38.7 percent (24-of-62) as the Defenders won 78-63 on Saturday.
Dordt had a three-point lead at halftime and then scored 45 points in the second half to pull away.
Dordt improves to 11-4 overall and 7-4 in the GPAC. It is the fourth-straight win for the Defenders. Midland falls to 3-10 overall and 1-9 in the GPAC.
The Defenders had five players in double-figures, led by Jesse Jansma's 15 points. He just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Cade Bleeker, Jacob Vis and Bryce Coppock all had 14 points. Bleeker added five rebounds. Garrett Franken added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Ben Gesink and Dejay Fykstra each had five rebounds. Fykstra added seven points and Gesink had three assists.
CONCORDIA 87, NORTHWESTERN 74: Northwestern held Concordia to 37.1 percent shooting (26-of-70) but the Red Raiders had 17 turnovers. The game went to overtime and Concordia scored 17 points to pull away for an 81-74 victory on Saturday.
Northwestern falls to 10-5 overall and 5-5 in the GPAC. Concordia improves to 11-5 overall and 8-3 in the GPAC.
Trent Hilbrands led Northwestern in the loss with 23 points and Alex Van Kalsbeek had a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Jay Small added 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Craig Sterk had six points and six rebounds. Isaac Heyer had seven rebounds and Matt Onken had five boards.
SOUTH DAKOTA 93, DENVER 54: South Dakota built a 25-point lead in the first half, outscoring Denver 49-24, and the Coyotes only continued to pull away in the second half as USD won its Summit League opener with a 93-54 victory over Denver on Saturday.
USD is now 3-6 overall and 1-0 in the Summit. Denver falls to 1-7 overall and 0-1 in the Summit.
USD held Denver to 35.8 percent shooting and forced 20 turnovers. The Coyotes only had eight turnovers and shot 52.4 percent, including 14-of-26 from behind the arc.
A.J. Plitzuweit led the Coyotes as he hit five 3-pointers and went 8-of-9 from the free throw to finish with 31 points, six rebounds and three assists. Stanley Umude followed with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Tasos Kamateros had 13 points and Mason Archambault had seven points and four assists.
NORTHERN STATE 66, WAYNE STATE 62: No. 8 Northern State rallied from a 53-43 deficit with just over 12 minutes remaining to edge Wayne State College 66-62 Saturday afternoon in the Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball opener for both teams at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.
Justin Eagins was the lone Wildcat player in double figures with 10 points followed by Nate Mohr and Jordan Janssen with nine points apiece.
Wayne State shot 24 of 58 from the field for 41.4 percent, including 5 of 19 behind the arc. The Wildcats were 9 for 15 (60 percent) at the free throw line.
Parker Fox paced Northern State with 21 points and 11 rebounds on 10 of 11 shooting from the field. Mason Stark (17) and Andrew Kallman (11) also hit double digits for the Wolves.
Northern State made 26 of 54 shots for 48 percent and was 6 for 21 from the 3-point line. The Wolves were 8 of 15 at the charity stripe.
EVANSVILLE 65, UNI 61: The UNI men's basketball team fell to the Aces of Evansville 65-61. The Panthers now sit at 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the MVC.
Austin Phyfe finished with 17 points, going 8-11 from the field. The All-MVC big man hauled in 10 rebounds. Trae Berhow recorded his first career triple-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tywhon Pickford had six points and hauled in seven rebounds.
CREIGHTON 67, PROVIDENCE 65: Christian Bishop's dunk with 0.8 seconds left was the difference as No. 11 Creighton escaped Providence with a 67-65 win on Saturday.
Marcus Zegarowski (20) and Damien Jefferson (18) combined for 38 points for the victors. The duo made 16-of-26 shots from the field and combined for nine points during a key 15-0 run midway through the first half gave Creighton (8-2, 4-1 BIG EAST) the lead for good. Jefferson added a career-high six steals and eight rebounds in the contest.
Bishop's score came after CU beat the press and Zegarowski found the cutting big man on the run in the middle of the lane. Following a timeout, Providence's heave from 60 feet was off the mark..