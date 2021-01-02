COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff gets hot, beats Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff men's basketball team shot 52.9 percent in the first half to claim an 18-point halftime lead as the Chargers went on to beat Mount Marty 94-75 on Saturday.

It is the third-straight win for the Briar Cliff, which is 8-7 overall and 5-5 in the GPAC. Mount Marty falls to 7-8 overall and 4-6 in the GPAC.

The Chargers had five players in double-figures, led by Andrew Gibb, who had 17 points off the bench. Jaden Kleinhesselink added 15 points, six and three steals and Nick Hoyt hit four three-pointers and finished with 14 points. Ethan Freidel had 11 points and Codey Hicks had 10 as both came off the bench. Quinn Vesey had eight rebounds, six points and three assists and Quinten Vasa had eight points and seven rebounds.

DORDT 78, MIDLAND 63: Dordt shot 47.2 percent (25-of-53) from the field and held Midland to 38.7 percent (24-of-62) as the Defenders won 78-63 on Saturday.

Dordt had a three-point lead at halftime and then scored 45 points in the second half to pull away.

Dordt improves to 11-4 overall and 7-4 in the GPAC. It is the fourth-straight win for the Defenders. Midland falls to 3-10 overall and 1-9 in the GPAC.