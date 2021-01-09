COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff pick up convincing wins

Zegarowski, the Big East preseason player of the year and the Bluejays’ season scoring leader, was held out because of an undisclosed injury.

LATE FRIDAY

USD 66, KANSAS CITY 64: South Dakota built a 14-point lead against Kansas City and the Coyotes had to hold off a Roos comeback. USD only scored 26 points in the second half but Kansas City never had the lead in the game as the Coyotes held off the comeback for a 66-64 victory.

The win gives USD three straight wins to open Summit League play and the Coyotes are 5-6 overall.

Stanley Umude led the Coyotes as he had 18 points and six rebounds. He drew 10 founds and was 8-of-9 from the free throw line. A.J. Plitzuweit added 14 points and seven rebounds.

WAYNE STATE 88, CONCORDIA ST. PAUL 76: Junior forward Henry Penner scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting followed by 24 points from junior forward Jordan Janssen to lead Wayne State in an 88-76 NSIC South Division win at Concordia-St. Paul at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

WSC is now 1-2 and 1-0 in league play while the host Golden Bears are 1-2 and 0-1 in NSIC games.