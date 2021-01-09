COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff pick up convincing wins

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men's basketball team led by as many as 29 points Saturday, and the Mustangs defeated Hastings 88-69 in GPAC play on Morningside's campus.
The Mustangs went on a 13-4 run late in the second half to add to their lead. Will Pottebaum scored six points in that stretch.
Aidan Vanderloo led the Mustangs (13-2, 9-2 GPAC) with 19 points and he hit five 3-pointers. Vanderloo was one of four men who scored in double figures.
Trey Brown and Zach Imig each scored 12 points and Pottebaum scored 10.
The Mustangs dominated the glass, as they outrebounded the Broncos 59-32. Brown had 12 rebounds while Collin Hill and Imig each had 10.
BRIAR CLIFF 83, DOANE 70: The Chargers scored 52 points in the first half on Saturday.
In all, the Chargers shot 54 percent on the night.
Quinn Vesey led the Chargers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Kleinhesselink scored 17 and Ethan Freidel had 15.
Conner Groves and Nick Hoyt each had 10 points.
DORDT 94, MOUNT MARTY 83: Garrett Franken made 10 shots Saturday to lead the Defenders with 2 points in the win.
Franken also had 12 rebounds.
Dordt had four other men who scored in double figures. Bryce Coppock had 15 points, Jesse Jansma 14, Cade Bleeker 13 and Dawson Feenstra had 10 points.
Dordt also won the rebounding battle, 38-29.
WAYNE STATE 82, CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 60: Wayne State outscored Concordia-St. Paul 42-23 in the second half Saturday at Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Concordia-St. Paul got as close as six several times in the second half, but the Wildcats put the game away midway through the second half with a 15-4 run and took a 75-52 lead on a Nate Mohr 3-pointer with 4:54 to play..
All 10 players that saw action in the contest scored, led by Jordan Janssen’s 18 points. Freshman guard Jay Saunders added 14 with Mohr scoring 11.
Wayne State made 31 of 64 shots from the field for 48.4 percent, including 6 of 12 behind the arc. WSC was 14-17 at the free throw line.
CREIGHTON 97, ST. JOHN’S 79: Denzel Mahoney scored a season-high 24 points to lead six players in double figures with star Marcus Zegarowski out of the lineup, and Creighton pulled away early in a victory over St. John’s.
The Bluejays (10-2, 6-1) won their sixth straight Big East game in the same season for the first time since joining the conference in 2013. The Red Storm (6-6, 1-5) dropped to 0-4 on the road.
Zegarowski, the Big East preseason player of the year and the Bluejays’ season scoring leader, was held out because of an undisclosed injury.
LATE FRIDAY
USD 66, KANSAS CITY 64: South Dakota built a 14-point lead against Kansas City and the Coyotes had to hold off a Roos comeback. USD only scored 26 points in the second half but Kansas City never had the lead in the game as the Coyotes held off the comeback for a 66-64 victory.
The win gives USD three straight wins to open Summit League play and the Coyotes are 5-6 overall.
Stanley Umude led the Coyotes as he had 18 points and six rebounds. He drew 10 founds and was 8-of-9 from the free throw line. A.J. Plitzuweit added 14 points and seven rebounds.
WAYNE STATE 88, CONCORDIA ST. PAUL 76: Junior forward Henry Penner scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting followed by 24 points from junior forward Jordan Janssen to lead Wayne State in an 88-76 NSIC South Division win at Concordia-St. Paul at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
WSC is now 1-2 and 1-0 in league play while the host Golden Bears are 1-2 and 0-1 in NSIC games.
Wayne State made 31-of-64 shots from the field for 48.4 percent, going 10 of 24 behind the arc, and 16-for-22 at the charity stripe.
Carlos Barela scored 14 points for Concordia-St. Paul. Caden Hoffman added 11 while Jax Madson and Noah Kannegiesser each scored 10 points.
CSP was 27-for-70 shooting for 38.6 percent. The Golden Bears made just 9-of-39 from 3-point range and 13-of-19 at the charity stripe.
SDSU 83, WIU 77: Douglas Wilson's return was the spark South Dakota State needed, as the Jackrabbits opened Summit League play with an 83-77 win over Western Illinois Friday night in Frost Arena.
The reigning Summit League Player of the Year, Wilson posted a game-high on 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Wilson logged 26 off the bench after missing the previous four games.
Luke Appel tied his career high, scoring 16 points while grabbing five rebounds. Baylor Scheierman added 16 points.