COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside stay on top of the GPAC

SEWARD, Neb. -- The Morningside men's basketball team stayed at the top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference on Saturday as the Mustangs shot 60.7 percent (34-of-56) and hit 10-of-16 3-pointers to beat Concordia 95-77 on Saturday.
Morningside improves to 15-2 overall and is 11-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. It is the fifth-straight win for the Mustangs. Concordia falls to 13-7 overall and 10-5 in the GPAC.
Morningside had six players in double-figures and one player with a double-double as Trey Brown had 17 points and 10 rebounds. He was 6-of-9 from the field. Trey Powers came off the bench and was 6-of-6 from the field, including three 3-pointers, as he had 18 points. Will Pottebaum added 15 points and Collin Hill and Zach Imig each had 11 points. Imig added seven assists and five rebounds. Joey Skoff had 10 points off the bench.
For Concordia, Gage Smith had 19 points.
BRIAR CLIFF 90, MIDLAND 85: Briar Cliff bounced back from its loss against Morningside and picked up a key 90-85 win over Midland on Saturday.
With the win, Briar Cliff has won six of its last seven games. The Chargers improved to 11-8 overall and are now 8-6 in the GPAC. Midland falls to 4-12 overall and 2-11 in the GPAC.
While Midland shot 49.2 percent in the game and hit 12 3-pointers, Briar Cliff outdid that by shooting 50 percent and knocking down 13 3-pointers.
Jaden Kleinhesselink led the Chargers with 19 points and Quinn Vesey hit five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points. Quinten Vasa added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Ethan Freidel had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. Nick Hoyt added 11 points.
For Midland, Bo Sandquist and Laurence Merritt each had 19 points.
NORTHWESTERN 79, DOANE 77: Northwestern had a seven-point lead at halftime but had to hold on to beat Doane 79-77 on Saturday.
Northwestern has now won three straight and five of its last six games. The Red Raiders are 13-5 overall and 8-5 in the GPAC. Doane falls to 5-15 overall and 2-13 in the GPAC.
Northwestern shot 51.7 percent (30-of-58) in the game. Craig Sterk led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Trent Hilbrands knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. Alex Van Kalsbeek was 8-of-10 from the field and had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jay Small added vie rebounds.
For Doane, Anthony Laravie had 17 points.
MINNESOTA STATE 80, WAYNE STATE 77: Minnesota State made 14 3-pointers and shot 56 percent behind the arc to offset a career-high scoring effort from Wildcat junior Jordan Janssen that included his 1,000th-career point as the visiting Mavericks edged Wayne State 80-77 Saturday afternoon in a Northern Sun Conference South Division game played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne, Nebraska.
WSC is now 3-3 on the season and 3-1 in the NSIC South while Minnesota State is 4-2 and 3-1 in the division.
Janssen led Wayne State with a career-high 29 points to go with 14 rebounds for his 29th career double-double while also reaching the 1,000 point mark. He made 12-of-19 shots from the field and 5-of-7 at the foul stripe. Nate Mohr followed with 14 points and Jay Saunders 10 also hit double figures for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats will be at home again next weekend hosting Upper Iowa in NSIC South Division games Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Rice Auditorium.
BUTLER 70, No. 8 CREIGHTON 66: Butler used a 17-4 run to force overtime, then ended the extra session with an 8-0 burst to snap No. 8 Creighton's six-game win streak, 70-66 in overtime, on Saturday.
The Bulldog rally ruined a 29-point effort from Creighton senior Denzel Mahoney, which included 23 after halftime that helped the Bluejays turn a 10-point deficit into a 13-point lead.
Besides Mahoney's 29 points, also in double-figures were Jefferson (12) and Bishop (10). Bishop added seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Creighton made just 6-of-23 three-pointers and had 13 turnovers in the contest.
Creighton is scheduled to host a pair of home games next week, starting with an 8 p.m. tip vs. Providence on Wednesday that will air nationally on FS1.
FRIDAY
WAYNE STATE 85, MINNESOTA STATE 68: Wayne State started the game making 13 of its first 16 shots and ended the game shooting 60 percent from the field as the Wildcats led from start to finish in a dominating 85-68 victory over Minnesota State.
WSC has now won two of the last three meetings against Minnesota State in a series dominated by the Mavericks 28-5.
Junior guard Nate Mohr led Wayne State in scoring with 22 points, a career-high, going 7-of-13 from the field and 6-for-6 at the foul stripe. Redshirt freshman Justin Eagins added a season-best 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Jordan Janssen and Alec Millender each scored 14 points for the Wildcats.
Both teams had 31 rebounds in the contest with Janssen and Jay Saunders each grabbing eight caroms for the Wildcats. Janssen handed out a team-high six assists while Saunders had three steals.