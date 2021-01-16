COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside stay on top of the GPAC

SEWARD, Neb. -- The Morningside men's basketball team stayed at the top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference on Saturday as the Mustangs shot 60.7 percent (34-of-56) and hit 10-of-16 3-pointers to beat Concordia 95-77 on Saturday.

Morningside improves to 15-2 overall and is 11-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. It is the fifth-straight win for the Mustangs. Concordia falls to 13-7 overall and 10-5 in the GPAC.

Morningside had six players in double-figures and one player with a double-double as Trey Brown had 17 points and 10 rebounds. He was 6-of-9 from the field. Trey Powers came off the bench and was 6-of-6 from the field, including three 3-pointers, as he had 18 points. Will Pottebaum added 15 points and Collin Hill and Zach Imig each had 11 points. Imig added seven assists and five rebounds. Joey Skoff had 10 points off the bench.

For Concordia, Gage Smith had 19 points.

BRIAR CLIFF 90, MIDLAND 85: Briar Cliff bounced back from its loss against Morningside and picked up a key 90-85 win over Midland on Saturday.

With the win, Briar Cliff has won six of its last seven games. The Chargers improved to 11-8 overall and are now 8-6 in the GPAC. Midland falls to 4-12 overall and 2-11 in the GPAC.