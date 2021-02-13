COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: South Dakota loses second conference game at North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The North Dakota Fighting Hawks handed the Coyotes just their second Summit League men's basketball loss of the season winning 85-76 in a game played in Grand Forks, N.D. Saturday.

The Coyotes jumped ahead early leading 11-4 after a Stanley Umude jump shot in the lane less than five minutes into the game. North Dakota rallied to take the lead 38-32 at the half led by as many as 11 points with eight minutes reamining in regulation.

USD was able to take the lead 72-71 after a 3-pointer by A.J. Plitzuweit with just under five minutes to go, but North Dakota scored the next nine points of the game and held on from there to win the first of a two-game set.

Plitzuweit had 27 points and Umude 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way for USD (11-8 overall and 9-2 Summit).

Bentiu Panoam had 25 points to lead the Hawks (7-15 overall and 6-7 Summit).

WAYNE STATE 74, SW MINNESOTA 56: The Wildcats completed a weekend college men's basketball sweep of the Mustangs in a game played in Marshall, Minn. Saturday.