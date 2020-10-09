COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER: Briar Cliff's 3-0 lead holds in win over Bellevue

SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff men's soccer team built a 3-0 lead and Bellevue tried to make up the difference in the final 10 minutes in the match.

Briar Cliff held on, though, as the Chargers went on to defeat Bellevue 3-2 on Friday at Faber Field.

Briar Cliff improves to 6-0 on the season.

Marcus Horwood got the Chargers on the board quickly with a goal in the fourth minute. Michael Virgen had the assist.

The score was 1-0 going into the second half. Iwan McNab scored his first goal of the match for the Chargers in the 57th minute as Virgen had the assist. Ten minutes later, McNab got his second goal of the match for a 3-0 lead as Ben Jefferies had the assist.

Bellevue scored in the 82nd minute and the 86th minute but the Chargers held on.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0