SIOUX CITY -- Cassidy Johnson and Kelsie Cleeton scored 22 points apiece to lead the College of Ozarks to a decisive second-round win, 86-55, against Hastings late Friday evening.
Cleeton also had a dozen rebounds and shared game honors with teammate Madisen Brethower who had 11 points, as well and College of Ozarks moved on to the quarterfinals with a 31-3 record.
Junior point guard Shandra Farmer scored 14 points Kaitlyn Schmit came off the bench to add 12 points for the Broncos, who end their campaign with a 20-13 record.
It was the second match up of the season between the two schools, with COO also winning a game 77-65 Dec. 28 at the Bellevue Tournament. In that contest, Hastings led 41-37 at the half before the Bobcats rallied for the win.