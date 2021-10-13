COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Ariana Rodriguez scores twice for Chargers women's soccer

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University women's soccer team defeated Morningside on Wednesday night, 4-1.

Ariana Rodriguez scored the first two goals for the Chargers, one at the 44:04 mark and the other coming at 48:26.

Both of Rodriguez's goals were unassisted.

Then, at the 78:57 point, Hannah Shuttleworth scored and put BCU up 3-0. Taylor Hill had the assist.

Morningside put its goal up at the 81:37 mark, as Merel Kooij kicked a corner kick to Samantha O'Roy, and O'Roy put the ball past BCU goalkeeper Darrien Sclafani.

The Chargers outshot the Mustangs, 24-9. The Chargers had 13 shots on goal to M'side's three.

Rodriguez took five shots, all on goal.

Nathalie Larson took three shots to lead Morningside.

Volleyball

Dakota Wesleyan 3, Dordt 1: Dordt University lost to Dakota Wesleyan in four sets (17-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21) in a GPAC match between ranked teams played tonight in Mitchell, S.D.

Dordt, ranked 18th in the NAIA Coaches' poll, moves to 4-5 in the GPAC, 12-6 overall; No.13 Dakota Wesleyan improves to 7-3 in the conference, 17-5 overall.

Danielle Vande Voort put away a career-high 11 kills in 21 swings, hitting .429 for the match, to lead the Defenders. Corrina Timmermans matched Vande Voort for team-high honors, totaling 11 kills to go with six digs.

The Defenders were in total control in the opening set as they hit .571 (18 kills, 2 errors, 28 attempts) en route to a 25-17 win. Dordt limited DWU to nine kills and forced the hosts into six errors.

Dakota Wesleyan responded with convincing wins in the next two sets, 25-16, 25-13, as the Tigers hit nearly .300 while Dordt's offense cooled off during the middle two sets.

The fourth and final set was the closest as Dordt jumped out to a 5-1 lead. DWU scored the next seven points to go ahead for good but the Defenders kept it close throughout. A successful attack from Alli Timmermans put the Defenders within one late (22-21) to force DWU into a timeout. The Tigers scored the final three points, however, to close out the set.

Golf

N'west Iowa Collegiate Showcase

The Briar Cliff golf teams competed in the final round of the Northwest Iowa Collegiate Showcase Tuesday in Spencer, Iowa. Molly Diekmann paced the women's team to a second place finish, while the men placed fifth.

The Charger women's team shaved eight strokes off their round score to finish with a 698 (+122). Dakota Wesleyan took the team title after turning in a 675 (+99) and the Tigers' Megan Hinker took the individual medal with a 159 (+15).

Diekmann (+18) followed up her first round score of 80 with an 82 today and finished tied for second individually. Grace Johanson improved by two strokes in round two and tied for sixth with a 172 (+28).

On the men's side, the Blue and Gold's three round score of 899 (+35) was good for fifth place. Iowa Western took home the team title with a total of 844 (-20) and the Reivers' Thomas Craig finished first with a score of 204 (-12).

Shaunak Rama put together three solid rounds and fired a 220 (+4) to place 12th.

Memphis Shootout

Freshman Jackson Lavenhad a phenomenal outing on one of the toughest courses he will see in his collegiate career this week as he finished with a tied for third-place finish. Of the three rounds, Laven shot the Raiders' lowest two rounds of 74 in Round 2 and 73 in Round 3. After the first day, he sat tied for 5th amongst top competition from all across the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

The final day saw him with a +1 on an extremely tough course that moved up him to third place individually.

Junior Trenton De Haan shot his first-career hole-in-one at the event on Day 1 on Hole 4

