COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BCU baseball sweeps Dordt

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff's Jacob Weseselman threw his sixth complete game of the season on Friday, as the Chargers pitcher helped his team sweep Dordt on Friday afternoon at Bishop Mueller Field.
The Chargers won Game 1, 6-2, while winning Game 2, 7-5.
Wesselman allowed the two runs on five hits. He struck out nine.
Jake Allen was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Bishop Heelan grad Jared Sitzmann had two hits in Game 1.
The Chargers scored six runs in Game 2's first inning to set the tone. Darnell Prince and Jake Federico each had two hits.
SOFTBALL
DOANE 5, NORTHWESTERN 2: Doane's Shelby Downard hit a two-run homer in the first inning that set the tone for the Tigers in Game 1 on Friday.
The Red Raiders got a run back in the first inning, as Emily Bosch scored on a passed ball.
Erika McKenney homered during the fifth inning to give the Red Raiders their second run of the day.
Jordyn Kramer also had a double.
LATE THURSDAY
BASEBALL
CONCORDIA 5-9, NORTHWESTERN 4-7: Down 4-1 after two innings, Northwestern rallied with a run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings to tie the score 4-4. Jaden Snyder led off the bottom of the third with a home run to begin the rally and Eli Rash drove in Kip Cullinan, who led off the fourth inning with a walk, to make it a 4-3 score. Later, in the fifth, Noa Vogel hit a one-out single and came around to score the tying run after a couple of wild pitches and groundout from Colton Harold.
Concordia, however, grabbed the lead back in the top of the sixth when Joey Grabanski smacked a one-out, solo home run. Northwestern came back with a pair of hits in the bottom of the sixth, putting the tying run at third, but was unable to get the run in and tie the score at five.
Northwestern totaled eight hits, led by Rash who went 2/3 and RBI. Six Raiders had one hit each; Evan Olesen, Sutton Derr, Mo Watson, Snyder, Vogel and Cullinan.
Ben Zeutenhorst, the third of four Northwestern pitchers, took the loss despite giving up just two hits and one run in 3.2 innings. The junior struck out three. Olesen recorded the final out in the sixth and pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Raiders.
The Bulldogs were paced by Grabanski (2/3, HR) and Jose Cevallos (2/3, RBI) at the plate. Beau Dorman added a two-run home run in the first inning. Shane Whittaker (4-0) earned the win, giving up two hits and one run in two innings. Nathan Buckallew registered his fourth save.
Northwestern was in front 4-3 in Game 2, Concordia pushed four runs across on a pair of 2-run home runs, one by pinch hitter Jakob Faulk and one by Keaton Candor, to move ahead for good 7-4.
Kip Cullinan smashed a two-out, three-run home run in the seventh to put the final score at 9-7.
Brady Roberts (3-5) worked the final six innings for the loss, giving up 10 hits and six earned runs while striking out four.
MEN'S GOLF
RED RAIDER CUP
The Charger men's golf team set a new program record with a team score of 579 (297, 282) at the Landsmeer Golf Course in Orange City, Iowa. The Cliff finished fifth at the Red Raider Cup after playing 36-holes Thursday.
BCU began round two tied for seventh place with a team score of 297 (+7) and jumped to a fifth-place finish behind a team score of 282 (-2) in their second round.
Freshman Shaunak Rama set new school records with his 36-hole score of 140 (-2) and 18-hole score with a 65 (-6). In his first event with the Cliff earlier this spring, Rama tied the previous record held by Cole Johnson at even par.