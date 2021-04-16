COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BCU baseball sweeps Dordt

Concordia, however, grabbed the lead back in the top of the sixth when Joey Grabanski smacked a one-out, solo home run. Northwestern came back with a pair of hits in the bottom of the sixth, putting the tying run at third, but was unable to get the run in and tie the score at five.

Northwestern totaled eight hits, led by Rash who went 2/3 and RBI. Six Raiders had one hit each; Evan Olesen, Sutton Derr, Mo Watson, Snyder, Vogel and Cullinan.

Ben Zeutenhorst, the third of four Northwestern pitchers, took the loss despite giving up just two hits and one run in 3.2 innings. The junior struck out three. Olesen recorded the final out in the sixth and pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Raiders.

The Bulldogs were paced by Grabanski (2/3, HR) and Jose Cevallos (2/3, RBI) at the plate. Beau Dorman added a two-run home run in the first inning. Shane Whittaker (4-0) earned the win, giving up two hits and one run in two innings. Nathan Buckallew registered his fourth save.

Northwestern was in front 4-3 in Game 2, Concordia pushed four runs across on a pair of 2-run home runs, one by pinch hitter Jakob Faulk and one by Keaton Candor, to move ahead for good 7-4.

Kip Cullinan smashed a two-out, three-run home run in the seventh to put the final score at 9-7.