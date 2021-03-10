COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BCU, Morningside continue winning ways during spring break

Hannah Sikkema had three hits and drove in a run while Hailey Heeringa also had two hits and drove in a run for Dordt.

WARNER 6, DORDT 3: The Defenders got two RBIs from Kenzie Cunard but fell in a college softball game played in Kissimmee, Florida on Tuesday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

MORNINGSIDE 6, BAKER 3:- The top four batters in the Morningside line up drove in all six runs to lead the Mustangs to a 6-3 college baseball win over Baker Tuesday.

Hunter Hope had three hits and plated three runs while Michael Boomgaarden, Carter Kratz and Jordan Pierce had one RBI each for Morningside (6-12).

The Mustangs used seven pitchers with Max Nickerson pitching two innings of scoreless relief for the win and Camden Park logging the final five outs for the save.

WAYNE STATE 22-2, KANSAS NEWMAN 10-15: Wayne State and Kansas Newman split a pair of high-scoring games in Wichita, Kan. Tuesday.

The Wildcats used favorable winds to belt six home runs and 22 hits to win the opener. Bryce Bisenius and Andrew Hanson had two home runs apiece in the win. CJ Newman and Alex Logelin both drove in three runs.