COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BCU, Morningside continue winning ways during spring break

FULTON, Mo. — The Briar Cliff University softball team scored six of its eight runs in the final three innings on Wednesday, en route to an 8-2 win over William Woods.
Samantha MacDonald hit a pinch-hit two-run double to left field that broke the scoring open during the fifth inning.
Aubrey Chichurka and Josie Chronic scored on MacDonald’s double.
Kennedy Andersen and Rachele Heaton each had three hits for the Chargers. Andersen and Heaton each had a double.
Allie Poston and Alexis Westercamp each had two hits.
Grace Delay earned the win for the Chargers. She pitched five innings and had one strikeout.
MORNINGSIDE 18, FRIENDS 5: The Mustangs scored 10 runs during the third inning on Wednesday en route to the big win in Wichita.
Lexie Stolen led off the inning with a solo home run. Ellie Cropley also hit a 3-run homer during the inning. Taylor Richter and Vanessa Bohuslavsky were on base during Cropley’s homer.
The Mustangs sent 13 batters to the plate, and they collected 10 hits during the 10-run inning.
Morgan Nixon was 3-for-3 with five RBIs.
DORDT 10, KEISER 4:The Dordt University softball team lost in a 10-4 game against Keiser University during its spring break trip on Wednesday.
The Defenders scored twice during the third inning after scoring once in the second inning.
Erin Bredemus and Ivy Terpstra both drove in runs during that third inning, on a groundout and on a fielder’s choice.
Erin Wieringa took advantage of a 3-1 count during the second inning, and she had an RBI double that drove in Taylor Knaack.
The Defenders also scored during the seventh inning, as Terpstra scored on a Keiser error.
Hannah Sikkema had four of the Defenders’ nine hits.
LATE TUESDAY
MORNINGSIDE 8-12, KANSAS WESLEYAN 0-0: Morningside swept Kansas Wesleyan twice by shut out in college softball games played in Salina, Kan. Tuesday. Both games were halted by run rule after five innings.
Katherine Wurtz pitched four innings of four-hit ball to get the pitching win in the opener while Lisa Bolton fanned eight and also gave up four hits to win the nightcap.
Morgan Nixon and Lexie Stolen had home runs in the first game of the set while Ellie Cropley had a round tripper and a three-base hit in the second game. Nixon had a six-RBI day driving in five runs in the opener.
WILLIAM PENN 5, DORDT 2: Valeria Quiroga and Rebecca DeLeon drove in two runs apiece to lead William Penn to a college softball win in Kissimmee, Florida on Tuesday.
Hannah Sikkema had three hits and drove in a run while Hailey Heeringa also had two hits and drove in a run for Dordt.
WARNER 6, DORDT 3: The Defenders got two RBIs from Kenzie Cunard but fell in a college softball game played in Kissimmee, Florida on Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MORNINGSIDE 6, BAKER 3:- The top four batters in the Morningside line up drove in all six runs to lead the Mustangs to a 6-3 college baseball win over Baker Tuesday.
Hunter Hope had three hits and plated three runs while Michael Boomgaarden, Carter Kratz and Jordan Pierce had one RBI each for Morningside (6-12).
The Mustangs used seven pitchers with Max Nickerson pitching two innings of scoreless relief for the win and Camden Park logging the final five outs for the save.
WAYNE STATE 22-2, KANSAS NEWMAN 10-15: Wayne State and Kansas Newman split a pair of high-scoring games in Wichita, Kan. Tuesday.
The Wildcats used favorable winds to belt six home runs and 22 hits to win the opener. Bryce Bisenius and Andrew Hanson had two home runs apiece in the win. CJ Newman and Alex Logelin both drove in three runs.
In the nightcap, Wayne State answered a three-run first inning by Newman by scoring twice in the second frame but were kept off the board the rest of the way. Conner Fiene had a two-run single to plate both runs for the Wildcats (1-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
BUENA VISTA 96, WARTBURG 70: Buena Vista never trailed and got 24 points from Michael Demers in rolling to a 96-70 win over Wartburg in the opening round of the American Rivers Conference men's basketball tournament at Siebens Fieldhouse Tuesday.
BVU was aided by a season-high 15 three-point buckets, including a 9-of-18 effort in the first half, to build a 54-32 halftime lead. The Beavers held Wartburg to just 2-of-15 from long range in the second half as the Knights connected on only 6-of-29 from beyond the arc in the game.
The Beavers led 54-32 at the half and improved to 24-7 all-time in home conference tournament games. BVU made a season-high 15 3-point shots to advance to take on Central in a semifinal round game Thursday in Storm Lake.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
COE 73, BUENA VISTA 52: Buena Vista women's basketball team held an early double-digit lead over Coe in the first quarter of Tuesday night's American Rivers Conference quarterfinal match-up, but the Kohawks used a big 11-0 spurt to reclaim the lead for good, as they defeated the Beavers 73-52, inside of Kohawk Arena.
Sophomore Olivia Larsen led all scorers with 24 points and added nine rebounds to help lead the charge for the Beavers while freshman Megan Morenz followed with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Christina Schauer registered six points and six boards in what would be her final career game wjhile senior Cassy Miller dished out four assists in what was the final time she would put on the Beaver jersey.