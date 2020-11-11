COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BCU, Morningside get road wins

Northwestern led 49-48 near the end of the third quarter, but DSU went on a 16-7 run to start the fourth quarter.

Devyn Kemble and Molly Schany both led Northwestern with 15 points.

MEN'S SOCCER

BRIAR CLIFF 3, MIDLAND 2 (OT): Alpha Faye, a Charger center back, scored two goals in the win, including the game winner."

Jacob Harvey played a corner kick into the Midland six-yard box just two minutes into overtime and connected with Edder Hernandez, who put a shot on frame. Warrior goalkeeper made the close-range save but deflected the ball out to Faye, who found the back of the next for the second time in the game.

Liam Brandso got the scoring started early for Midland, finding the back of the next on a scramble in the box in the 10th minute. The 1-0 lead for the home team would hold through the remainder of the first half.

Faye and Marcus Horwood each put two shots on frame to lead BC. Coy Leytham played all 90 minutes of regulation and made six saves while Leandro Faria faced no shots in overtime.

