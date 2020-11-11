COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BCU, Morningside get road wins

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Briar Cliff women's basketball team got a road win to open up the Great Plains Athletic Conference on Wednesday with an 80-63 over Dakota Wesleyan.
Kennedy Beene led the Chargers with a 22-point night, as she made 8 of 11 baskets on the night.
Benne wasn't the only double-digit scorer for the Chargers. Payton Slaughter also scored 13, Konnor Sudmann had 11 and Josie Condon 10 off the bench.
Briar Cliff's defense held DWU to 36 percent shooting. The Chargers also forced the Tigers to 23 turnovers and scored 32 points off said turnovers.
MORNINGSIDE 68, JAMESTOWN 61: Morningside outscored Jamestown 21-10 in the third quarter to bounce back to get the road win.
Tayte Hansen hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the third quarter to give the Mustangs a 42-39 lead with 1 minute, 41 seconds left in the quarter.
The Mustangs did not give up their lead after that.
The Mustangs trailed 16-8 after the first quarter.
Sophia Peppers led the Mustangs with 17 points while Faith Meyer had 14.
DAKOTA STATE 77, NORTHWESTERN 63: Dakota State held Northwestern to 31 percent shooting to send the Red Raiders to an 0-3 start.
Northwestern led 49-48 near the end of the third quarter, but DSU went on a 16-7 run to start the fourth quarter.
Devyn Kemble and Molly Schany both led Northwestern with 15 points.
MEN'S SOCCER
BRIAR CLIFF 3, MIDLAND 2 (OT): Alpha Faye, a Charger center back, scored two goals in the win, including the game winner."
Jacob Harvey played a corner kick into the Midland six-yard box just two minutes into overtime and connected with Edder Hernandez, who put a shot on frame. Warrior goalkeeper made the close-range save but deflected the ball out to Faye, who found the back of the next for the second time in the game.
Liam Brandso got the scoring started early for Midland, finding the back of the next on a scramble in the box in the 10th minute. The 1-0 lead for the home team would hold through the remainder of the first half.
Faye and Marcus Horwood each put two shots on frame to lead BC. Coy Leytham played all 90 minutes of regulation and made six saves while Leandro Faria faced no shots in overtime.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
MORNINGSIDE 3, PERU STATE 0: Morningside never trailed as it wrapped its home campaign for 2020 Tuesday, playing host to the Peru State Bobcats.
The Mustangs' 3-0 win came on the strength of 25-13, 25-15, and 25-17 set scores. The match featured a career milestone for senior Krista Zenk, as she eclipsed the career kills record for the current scoring era.
It was on the opening serve of set three that Zenk took possession of her record, at the time with a career statline that matched Emma Gerber's 1,160 kills. Peru State's service went to Kayla Harris, who passed it to Kendall Evans in the center of the floor. Evans handled the pass and found Zenk in her outside hitter position on the left side of the court. Zenk's booming swing went off of the Bobcats' libero, sailing out of bounds and earning career kill 1,161.
She reached 1,164 kills by the end of the night, with two regular season games remaining on the schedule.
