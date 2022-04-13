COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Bellevue beats Morningside baseball

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Morningside University baseball team searched for a fourth straight victory on Tuesday, but Bellevue denied the Mustangs that chance with a 10-5 win.

Morningside opened up a 5-1 lead through three and a half innings. Freshman outfielder Hunter Jenkins launched a grand slam in the second, and sophomore infielder Eddie Brancato drilled a solo shot in the third.

From that point, the hosts were able to respond with a nine-run comeback over the final six innings to claim a 10-5 non-conference victory. The Bruins' bullpen was the key, limiting head coach Adam Boeve's squad to two hits over the final four frames.

Jenkins wound up the offensive leader with two hits plus the four RBIs. Morningside dipped to 20-12, and it'll play Dordt in a 5 p.m. Thursday doubleheader.

Softball

Dakota State 5-4, Briar Cliff 2-1: Georgia Krohn and Alexis Westercamp each had RBI hits in Game 1. Kylee Lukes went 2-for-3 at the plate while drawing a walk and scoring a run.

In Game 2, Sydney Lierman put the Chargers on the board in the first inning with a fielder's choice.

Dakota State, in the bottom of the second, tied the game 1-1 after Sarah Torres' RBI single.

The Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth after Lia Chan's RBI single drove in Rosie Philop.

DSU added two runs in the bottom of the fourth, after Lopez hit a sacrifice fly, and Evdos RBI single gave the Trojans a 4-1 lead.

Mount Marty 3-7, Dordt 1-6: The Lancers ended the Defenders' six-game winning streak.

Dordt’s run came in the fourth inning when Riley Titus reached on an error with the bases loaded and Chandler Schemper scored. Dordt did not have an extra base hit with Schemper, Jessica Flaherty and Jessica Oules accounting for Dordt’s three singles.

Ivy Terpstra and Ella Koster each had doubles for Dordt in Game 2 as the Defenders were outhit 8-6.

Kenzie Cunard, Brooklyn Van Oort, Hailey Wilkin and Karli Olsen all had singles for the Defenders.

Hailey Wilkin got the pitching start for Dordt and went five innings and allowed six runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Kayla Zevenbergen came on in relief and was charged with a run on three hits.

Women's golf

Castelan wins in Omaha: Sofia Castelan earned her third career first-place finish on Tuesday, playing the Tiburon Golf Course layout in Omaha to an 18-hole score of 84. She edged Nebraska Wesleyan University's Madison Jackson by one stroke for the medalist honor. Fellow underclasswomen Lauren Carr and Rachel Parks also ended in the first 15. Carr, a sophomore, took ninth (95), and Parks, a freshman, placed 15th with a 102.

Team-wise, Morningside's 386 placed third. Nebraska Wesleyan and the co-host Flames of College of Saint Mary went first and second (365-368).

Women's tennis

Morningside 4, College of Saint Mary 3: The Mustangs used singles decisions from junior Aleks Sadowksa, sophomore Olivia Boudreau, junior Merel Kooij, and junior Shelain Lewis to claim a 4-3 win on Tuesday at Shadow Ridge Country Club.

The doubles pairing of senior Tenly Hansen and junior Emily Clotfelter reached 10-win territory.

