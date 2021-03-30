COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff baseball beats Peru State in Game 1

Etherington recorded the 13th no-hitter thrown in Red Raider program history. Samantha Ubben was the last to throw a no-hitter (vs Presentation in 2020).

Northwestern's Emily Bosch went 2-for-4 with two runs scored as the leadoff hitter. Jennifer Boeve continued to be one of the team's top run producers, going 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

In Game 2, Alexis Westercamp tied the ballgame at 1-1 scoring Josie Chronic who led off the inning with a double to left field. The Red Raiders added two runs in the bottom of the inning and two more in the fifth. Westercamp hit her ninth home run of the season over the left field fence in the top of the seventh, but Northwestern closed out the inning to complete the sweep.

Mailee Jensen started on the mound for BCU, throwing 4 2/3 innings giving up five runs to take the loss. Westercamp and Allie Poston led the Chargers with two hits apiece.

MOUNT MARTY 4-5, DORDT 0-2: Mount Marty got a sweep from the Dordt Defenders in GPAC softball play Monday night in Sioux Center.

The Lancers secured a 5-2 win in game two after surrendering the lead and scored three in the top of the seventh to get the win.