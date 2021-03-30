COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff baseball beats Peru State in Game 1

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University baseball team won its first game of a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday, beating Peru State 6-2 at Bishop Mueller Field.
The Chargers scored four runs in the second inning. They did so off four hits and three Bobcats errors.
BCU scored right away, as freshman Jared Sitzmann singled, then advanced to second on a wild throw.
Connor Lange doubled to left field, and that allowed Sitzmann to score.
Graham Palsma later scored on an RBI infield single from Matthew Hmielewski.
Denten Porter and Hmielewski scored on an infield error by the Bobcats.
Darnell Prince also had an RBI single in the fifth inning.
Harrison Jestel was 2-for-3 with a double. Jake Federico also doubled.
Kyler Steinborn got the win, as he pitched four innings and allowed just one hit. He forced seven groundouts.
LATE MONDAY
SOFTBALL
NORTHWESTERN 6-5, BRIAR CLIFF 0-2: The Chargers were bested in game one by Northwestern pitcher Kameryn Etherington, who tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Kayla Guerrero takes the loss for BCU, going four innings allowing just four hits and one unearned run.
Etherington recorded the 13th no-hitter thrown in Red Raider program history. Samantha Ubben was the last to throw a no-hitter (vs Presentation in 2020).
Northwestern's Emily Bosch went 2-for-4 with two runs scored as the leadoff hitter. Jennifer Boeve continued to be one of the team's top run producers, going 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.
In Game 2, Alexis Westercamp tied the ballgame at 1-1 scoring Josie Chronic who led off the inning with a double to left field. The Red Raiders added two runs in the bottom of the inning and two more in the fifth. Westercamp hit her ninth home run of the season over the left field fence in the top of the seventh, but Northwestern closed out the inning to complete the sweep.
Mailee Jensen started on the mound for BCU, throwing 4 2/3 innings giving up five runs to take the loss. Westercamp and Allie Poston led the Chargers with two hits apiece.
MOUNT MARTY 4-5, DORDT 0-2: Mount Marty got a sweep from the Dordt Defenders in GPAC softball play Monday night in Sioux Center.
The Lancers secured a 5-2 win in game two after surrendering the lead and scored three in the top of the seventh to get the win.
The Lancers scored one in the first and another in the fourth for a 2-0 lead. Both runs were unearned.
In the fifth inning Dordt got their first run of the day with Ivy Terpstra scoring on a Rachel Evavold ground out. The Defenders then knotted the score with a run in the sixth inning as Emma Veenstra knocked a sacrifice fly that scored Hannah Sikkema.
The Lancers came back with three runs on three hits in the seventh inning and then worked around a Jessica Oules single in the seventh inning to secure the 5-2 win.
Rachel Evavold took the loss and walked three with six strikeouts and surrendered 10 hits.