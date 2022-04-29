College roundup: Briar Cliff, Concordia split Friday doubleheader

SIOUX CITY — The Charger baseball team split with Concordia Thursday evening in the first two games of a four-game series with Concorida. Brett Sitzmann earned the win in his first start of the season in a 5-4 game one victory.

Mike Anthony kicked off a four-run, four-hit first inning for the Chargers with a leadoff double to right-center field.

After Conner Lange was hit by a pitch, Jake Allen sent a line drive to right-center driving in Anthony to score the game's first run. With two outs in the inning, Jared Sitzmann drove in both BCU runners with a single up the middle. Sitzmann moved into scoring position by swiping second base, and Queinten Evers delivered at the plate with an RBI single.

Concordia cut the lead in half with a two-run home run over the left field fence in the top of the fourth. Evers singled to right field, scoring pinch runner Brayden Artzer to give BCU a 5-2 lead.

Austin Carter entered the game in relief in the sixth inning. The Bulldogs had runners on first and second with one out but hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the frame.

Concordia looked to rally in the seventh, with a two-run home run to cut the Charger lead to one. The Bulldogs attempted to move a runner into scoring position but were caught stealing by catcher Jake Allen. Carter forced a flyout in the next at-bat to seal the Chargers win and earn his second save of the season.

Anthony went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Sitzmann went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Sitzmann went five innings on the mound, giving up four hits, two runs and struck out eight batters.

Game 2: Concordia put up three runs in the first and third innings, taking an early 6-0 lead. The Chargers left four runners on base through three innings. The Bulldogs tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth off a home run.

Looking for a spark in the final inning, pinch hitter Dawson Forcella sent a two-run bomb over the left field fence to score BCU's first runs of the game. Connor Lange followed in the next at-bat, sending a solo shot over left field. Graham Palsma would fly out in the next at-bat, ending the Charger rally with a 3-8 loss.

Lange went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Forcella notched two RBIs.

Softball

South Dakota State 5, St. Thomas 0: Wayne High School grad Tori Kniesche turned in the most dominant pitching performance in South Dakota State softball history by striking out 20 batters and throwing her second consecutive no-hitter as the Jackrabbits completed a Summit League series sweep with a 5-0 victory over St. Thomas Friday afternoon at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

The league-leading Jackrabbits notched their eighth consecutive win to improve to 34-10 overall and 15-2 in Summit play. St. Thomas dropped to 12-33 overall and 7-11 in league play.

The sophomore from Wayne tossed her third no-hitter of the season and fifth of her career, allowing only a walk to Christina Crawford in the second inning. The right-hander, who tied the then-school record with a 13-strikeout, no-hit performance to complete a doubleheader sweep on Thursday, fanned the side in every inning but the fifth on Friday, with the only ball to be put in play resulting in a foul out to third base.

