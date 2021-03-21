COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff continues hot start to the season

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff baseball team has taken a liking to winning in dramatic fashion.
After a walk-off and late homer for a 2-0 Saturday, the Chargers used another walk-off to cap off an unbeaten Sunday against Dakota Wesleyan and 4-0 weekend in conference play at Bishop Mueller Field. Briar Cliff is 19-2 on the year.
With two outs on the board and Jared Sitzmann on second in the bottom of the ninth, Jake Federico hit an RBI single to drive in Sitzmann and give the Cliff a 3-2 win. It was the Chargers fourth walk-off victory of the season.
The Chargers led 3-2 heading into the sixth inning, but DWU tied things up in the top of the sixth.
Ryan Pearson entered the game in relief in the seventh and the Tigers quickly loaded the bases, threatening to score with just one out. Pearson and the Charger defense got out of the frame without giving up a run thanks to a strike out, line out and fly out.
The Chargers, led by pitching from Tyler Kjose, faced just three batters in the the eighth in the ninth innings, setting up Federico's heroics.
Kjose got the Game 2 win for the Chargers, giving up just one hit and striking out two. Federico, Mike Anthony and Sitzmann had two hits each.
Strong pitching in Game 1 helped the Cliff to the 5-3 win. Houston Hawkins went all seven innings on the mound for BC, striking out nine batters and giving up four walks.
Cameron Quigley started the game with a homer on a 1-0 count as the Tigers' leadoff hitter. The next three batters went down in order, however, and the Chargers got out of the inning giving up just the one run.
Connor Lange helped the Chargers tie things up with an RBI ground out to score Federico and tie things up at 1-1 after the first.
With the bases loaded in the second frame, a 6-4-3 double play got the Chargers out of the jam and the inning unscathed.
BCU put up three runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead. Cyler Melvin stepped to the plate with bases loaded for the Cliff and a single to right scored Anthony and Matthew Hmielewski. A sacrifice fly to left drove in Federico to round out the inning's scoring.
The Cliff added its insurance run in the fifth thanks to a Tiger error to score Melvin.
Harrison Jestel rallied two hits in game one and Cyler Melvin had two RBIs.
Seth Christiansen and Kyle Halverson did the pitching for the Tigers in game one. Christiansen take the loss, giving up five runs and striking out four in five innings of work.
MORNINGSIDE 8-5, MOUNT MARTY 6-8: The Mustangs won Game 1 of the twinbill Sunday that was played in Yankton, South Dakota.
Morningside scored six of its eight runs in Game 1 in the fifth and sixth innings. Hunter Hope had an RBI triple in the fifth inning, while Carter Kratz had an RBI groundout that scored Colton Crow.
Kratz had an RBI single during the sixth inning, Caleb Thomson had a sacrifice fly, and Jordan Pierce had an RBI double.
Wade Canaday had teh win, as he pitched 6 2/3 innings. He struck out three batters. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits.
Jordan Kyle recorded a one-out save.
In Game 2, the Mustangs mustered seven hits. Canaday doubled while Pierce homered in the loss.
Billy Mount took the loss, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits.
BUENA VISTA 13-2, SIMPSON 7-9: After chalking up 21 hits during Saturday's game two thriller, the Beaver offense carried that momentum into Sunday's opener by adding 20 more hits to its season total and securing the season win. BVU scored three times in the first inning and twice more in the third to build an early 5-0 lead.
SOFTBALL
SIMPSON 6, BUENA VISTA 2: A two-run home run to left center in the second put Simpson in front early before the Beavers cut the deficit in half in the third by scoring an unearned run following one of the Storm's three errors.
BVU pushed across a late run in the seventh with Carlee Guyett's RBI single.
Guyett finished 1-for-3 with the RBI and a walk. She moves into the top-10 on the program's career hit list with 133. Michaela Mason went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and Kayden Archibeque doubled and finished 1-for-3.
Ashtyn Miller was charged with four runs over 3.1 innings and couldn't overcome five walks. Carrie Dose was charged with the final two runs over two innings of relief.
KANSAS 11, SOUTH DAKOTA 9: South Dakota designated player Jadyn DeWitte hit her first collegiate home run to spark a Coyote offense that scored eight runs in their first three at bats. Makayla Tsagalis, Lauren Eamiguel and Lauren Wobken drove in two runs each and USD led 8-3 after three innings.
But Kansas (16-8) scored once in the sixth inning to make it 8-4, and got two-run home runs from Ashlyn Anderson and Haleigh Harper in the seventh to tie the game at 8-8.
South Dakota responded with a run in the top of the eighth. Eamiguel singled, stole second and scored on a ball hit by Wobken. Again Kansas rallied. A bunt single by Brittany Jackson and then a throwing error quickly tied the game at 9-9 and Wynne followed with her 12th home run of the season to walk it off.
Jackson was 5-for-5 with three runs scored and Wynne was 5-for-5 with four RBIs.