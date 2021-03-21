COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff continues hot start to the season

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff baseball team has taken a liking to winning in dramatic fashion.

After a walk-off and late homer for a 2-0 Saturday, the Chargers used another walk-off to cap off an unbeaten Sunday against Dakota Wesleyan and 4-0 weekend in conference play at Bishop Mueller Field. Briar Cliff is 19-2 on the year.

With two outs on the board and Jared Sitzmann on second in the bottom of the ninth, Jake Federico hit an RBI single to drive in Sitzmann and give the Cliff a 3-2 win. It was the Chargers fourth walk-off victory of the season.

The Chargers led 3-2 heading into the sixth inning, but DWU tied things up in the top of the sixth.

Ryan Pearson entered the game in relief in the seventh and the Tigers quickly loaded the bases, threatening to score with just one out. Pearson and the Charger defense got out of the frame without giving up a run thanks to a strike out, line out and fly out.

The Chargers, led by pitching from Tyler Kjose, faced just three batters in the the eighth in the ninth innings, setting up Federico's heroics.

Kjose got the Game 2 win for the Chargers, giving up just one hit and striking out two. Federico, Mike Anthony and Sitzmann had two hits each.