COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff knocks out Morningside in GPAC baseball tournament

SEWARD, Neb. — The Briar Cliff University baseball team survived another day in the GPAC baseball tournament.
The Chargers lost their first game on Friday morning, losing a 9-1 winner's bracket game over Concordia.
In that game, the Bulldogs came out to a quick 3-0 lead, and the Chargers weren't able to respond. Their lone run came during the second inning, as Darnell Prince homered to right field.
That put the Chargers up against Morningside. The Mustangs and Chargers played on Thursday, and BCU won 12-1 in that contest.
Briar Cliff won the second game on Friday, too, in a 5-3 contest. The Chargers' key inning came in the fifth inning.
Harrison Jestel had an RBI fielder's choice, then Jake Allen got a sac fly to take a 3-0 lead.
Briar Cliff scored first in the first inning, on an Allen RBI double. Jestel scored on the play.
Elijah Rude responded for the Mustangs in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly of his own.
Briar Cliff also scored during the sixth and eighth innings.
The Mustangs then scored two more runs in the eighth inning on back-to-bakc RBI singles.
Chargers relief pitcher Austin Carter shut out the Mustangs during the ninth inning. He got the save while Nicholas Cole got the win.
Jared Sitzmann and Jestel each had two hits for BCU. Jordan Pierce had two hits for the Mustangs.
BCU will have to beat Concordia twice Saturday to advance to Tuesday's championship game.
JAMESTOWN 10, NORTHWESTERN 1: Kip Cullinan scored the Red Raiders' lone run on a solo homer during Friday's loss.
Red Raiders centerfielder Sutton Derr had two hits.
The Red Raiders went through six pitchers in the loss. Brett Shelton took the loss, allowing six earned runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings.
With the loss, Northwestern's season ends with a 19-27 record.
SOFTBALL
Omaha 6-3, South Dakota 2-2: South Dakota waited 14 innings for a big hit, got a two-out, go-ahead home run from Jadyn DeWitte, but couldn’t get the final three outs as Omaha won the first two games of a four-game series at Claussen Field Friday. Scores were 6-3 and 3-2.
The Coyotes mustered four hits in the first game and had no runs and four hits heading into the seventh inning of the nightcap. But Dylan Underwood delivered a two-out single up the middle before DeWitte blasted a 1-0 offering from Maverick starter Sydney Hampton over the wall in center field to give South Dakota its first lead of the day at 2-1.