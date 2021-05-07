COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff knocks out Morningside in GPAC baseball tournament

SEWARD, Neb. — The Briar Cliff University baseball team survived another day in the GPAC baseball tournament.

The Chargers lost their first game on Friday morning, losing a 9-1 winner's bracket game over Concordia.

In that game, the Bulldogs came out to a quick 3-0 lead, and the Chargers weren't able to respond. Their lone run came during the second inning, as Darnell Prince homered to right field.

That put the Chargers up against Morningside. The Mustangs and Chargers played on Thursday, and BCU won 12-1 in that contest.

Briar Cliff won the second game on Friday, too, in a 5-3 contest. The Chargers' key inning came in the fifth inning.

Harrison Jestel had an RBI fielder's choice, then Jake Allen got a sac fly to take a 3-0 lead.

Briar Cliff scored first in the first inning, on an Allen RBI double. Jestel scored on the play.

Elijah Rude responded for the Mustangs in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly of his own.

Briar Cliff also scored during the sixth and eighth innings.

The Mustangs then scored two more runs in the eighth inning on back-to-bakc RBI singles.