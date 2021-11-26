COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff loses exhibition game against Division II No. 3 Northwest Missouri State

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team went on a 22-8 run during the first half that helped the NCAA Division II No. 3-ranked Bearcats beat Briar Cliff 98-66 on Friday.

The game was an exhibition for the Chargers, so it didn't count in the loss column. Their next game that counts is Wednesday at Northwestern.

The Chargers stayed with the Bearcats early in the first half before NMSU pulled away with that run.

Quinn Vesey led the Chargers with 14 points. He made six shots, including two 3-pointers.

Nathan Hall played 11 minutes and wound up scoring 13 points. He made six of seven attempts.

Sammy Green hit three 3s for a nine-point game.

Wes Dreamer led the Bearcats with 32 points. He was 10-for-18 from the 3-point area.

Peru State 83, Northwestern 70: The Red Raiders came as close as nine points about midway through the second half, but Peru State pulled away late Friday in the Dordt Classic.

Alex Van Kalsbeek led the Red Raiders with a 24-point, nine-rebound game. he was 9-for-14 from the floor, and the MOC-Floyd Valley grad made all six of his free throws.

Trent Hilbrands scored 16 points.

Peru State scored 22 points off 16 Red Raider turnovers.

Women's basketball

Northwestern 82, San Diego Christian 51: The Red Raiders outscored San Diego Christian 22-8 in the second quarter, then had a 29-13 advantage during the third quarter.

Taylor VandeVelde led Northwestern with 20 points. She made six shots but was also 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Molly Schany scored 16 points while Hannah Nerem had 11 points.

With the win, the Red Raiders are 8-0 under new coach Kristin Rotert.

Iowa State 75, Charlotte 59: Iowa State's Ashley Joens finished with 27 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for her second double-double on the year.

Joining Joens in double-figures was Morgan Kane, who was 4-for-6 from the field, while scoring a career-high 13 points and hauled in four boards.

Emily Ryan added 12 points led ISU with five dimes, while Aubrey Joens added a career-high 10 rebounds.

Volleyball

Nebraska 3, Penn State 0: The Huskers put some smiles on fans' faces after a disappointing football loss with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-23 sweep over the Nittany Lions.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 12 kills, while Lexi Sun had eight. Kayla Caffey had seven kills.

Nicklin Hames led with 38 assists and 14 digs.

