COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff loses in 10-inning game to Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown’s Brice Foster drove in the game-winning run for the Jamestown Jimmies during the 10th inning Thursday against Briar Cliff. Jamestown won the first game of the doubleheader, 6-5.

North High School grad Tyler Kjose came in to pitch in relief before Foster’s at-bat, and Foster hit a two-strike single with the bases loaded.

The Chargers came out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. There, Connor Lange hit a sacrifice fly, then Darnell Prince hit an RBI single that gave the Chargers an early lead.

Jamestown quickly responded, scoring thrice in the bottom half of the second inning.

The Jimmies scored again in the fifth inning, and BCU responded with two runs of its own in the top of the sixth.

Jake Hubbard scored on a passed ball, then Jake Allen drove in Bishop Heelan grad Jared Sitzmann on an RBI single.

Jake Federico then had an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Allen, who played at catcher, was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Sitzmann, who played at first base, also had two hits.

Jacob Wesselmann pitched six innings, and he struck out seven. He allowed two earned runs on six hits.