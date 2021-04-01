COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff loses in 10-inning game to Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown’s Brice Foster drove in the game-winning run for the Jamestown Jimmies during the 10th inning Thursday against Briar Cliff. Jamestown won the first game of the doubleheader, 6-5.
North High School grad Tyler Kjose came in to pitch in relief before Foster’s at-bat, and Foster hit a two-strike single with the bases loaded.
The Chargers came out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. There, Connor Lange hit a sacrifice fly, then Darnell Prince hit an RBI single that gave the Chargers an early lead.
Jamestown quickly responded, scoring thrice in the bottom half of the second inning.
The Jimmies scored again in the fifth inning, and BCU responded with two runs of its own in the top of the sixth.
Jake Hubbard scored on a passed ball, then Jake Allen drove in Bishop Heelan grad Jared Sitzmann on an RBI single.
Jake Federico then had an RBI single in the seventh inning.
Allen, who played at catcher, was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Sitzmann, who played at first base, also had two hits.
Jacob Wesselmann pitched six innings, and he struck out seven. He allowed two earned runs on six hits.
NORTHWESTERN 13, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 8: The Red Raiders scored five runs in the sixth inning Thursday to get the GPAC win in Game 1.
Colton Harold was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. That included a two-run homer during the sixth inning, off a 2-2 count.
Sam Stanford and Kip Cullinan were both 3-for-5. Stanford had three RBIs.
Softball
MORNINGSIDE 5-7, HASTINGS 2-3: The Mustangs scored thrice in the seventh inning during Game 1 to clinch the win.
There, Morgan Nixon hit a two-run home run that gave the Mustangs a 3-run lead. Before that, Mykel Gray hit a sacrifice fly that broke a 2-2 tie.
Taylor Richter had a three-hit game with an RBI. Carson Cameron had two hits.
Katherine Wurtz got the win, pitching four innings in the circle. She allowed two runs on five hits. She struck out four.
The Mustangs won Game 2, 7-3. They scored five runs in the fourth inning. The highlight of that inning came from a two-run home run from Ellie Cropley. Nixon also had an RBI groundout.
Lisa Bolton earned the win, pitching all seven innings. She allowed three earned runs off five hits. Bolton also struck out two Broncos hitters.