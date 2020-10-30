COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff men's basketball gets first win of the season

BELLEVUE, Neb. — A dominant first half from the Charger men's basketball team helped the squad to their first win of the season, defeating Dickinson State 98-85 Friday.

Ethan Freidel was key in the first half, scoring 17 of his 20 points in the first 20 minutes and shooting an efficient 5-6 from behind the arc. BCU held its largest lead of the game in the first half after connecting on six 3-pointers on six straight possessions, including three treys from Conner Groves. A Nick Hoyt 3-pointer with five seconds left in the half gave BCU a 22-point lead going into the break. The Charger defense held Dickinson State to just 32.4 percent in the first half.

Jaden Kleinhesselink led the Chargers (1-1) in scoring with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and recorded a game-high nine rebounds. Quinten Vasa filled the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 80% from the floor. Conner Groves and Nick Hoyt were the other Chargers to score double-digit points with 15 and 13, respectively.

Briar Cliff shot 60.3 percent from the floor and 54.5 percent from the 3-point line and recorded 29 assists on 35 made field goals.

