COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff men's basketball gets first win of the season

BELLEVUE, Neb. — A dominant first half from the Charger men's basketball team helped the squad to their first win of the season, defeating Dickinson State 98-85 Friday.
Ethan Freidel was key in the first half, scoring 17 of his 20 points in the first 20 minutes and shooting an efficient 5-6 from behind the arc. BCU held its largest lead of the game in the first half after connecting on six 3-pointers on six straight possessions, including three treys from Conner Groves. A Nick Hoyt 3-pointer with five seconds left in the half gave BCU a 22-point lead going into the break. The Charger defense held Dickinson State to just 32.4 percent in the first half.
Jaden Kleinhesselink led the Chargers (1-1) in scoring with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and recorded a game-high nine rebounds. Quinten Vasa filled the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 80% from the floor. Conner Groves and Nick Hoyt were the other Chargers to score double-digit points with 15 and 13, respectively.
Briar Cliff shot 60.3 percent from the floor and 54.5 percent from the 3-point line and recorded 29 assists on 35 made field goals.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
MORNINGSIDE 3, PERU STATE 0: The Mustangs swept Peru State on Thursday by set scores of 25-12, 25-10, 25-9.
The Mustangs dominated the Bobcats in nearly every statistical category in the short three-set match, picking up 32 kills while hitting at a .258 percentage. Morningside totaled 30 assists, and had nine aces with just two service errors. Defensively, the Mustangs had 66 digs, but just three team blocks.
Morningside's attacking front was championed by Meredith Hoffman, knocking down eight kills at a .263 kill percentage. Krista Zenk and Kaelyn Giefer each had seven kills. Morningside had four players hit at least .250 in the match, including Hoffman, Krista Zenk and Amara Austin each at .250, and Caitlin Makovicka hitting an impressive .462 on her way to six kills.
Sabrina Creason had 25 assists in the quick three sets and taking four of the Mustangs' aces. Kendall Evans added three assists and an ace to her career totals
Morningside's back row's efforts were led by Kayla Harris with 24 digs, Zenk with 12, and Creason with 11. Zenk also had three aces from the server's position and Harris had the remaining one.
