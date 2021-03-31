COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff men's soccer scores four goals to beat Waldorf

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men's soccer team scored all four of its goals in the second half on Wednesday, and beat Waldorf 4-0 at Memorial Field in Sioux City.
Chargers senior Vinicius Ribeiro scored the final two goals, putting the stamp on his team's win.
Ribeiro's first goal came at the 74-minute, 33-second mark of the game. Leonardo Devalos, a junior from South Sioux City, had the assist on that play.
Then, 4:07 later, Riberiro scored again, but that goal was unassisted.
Before Ribeiro's two goals, Marcus Horwood got in on the action. Horwood scored the first goal of the match at the 47:15 mark.
Rodrigo Oliveira had the assist on that play, and shortly after, Oliveira scored a goal of his own.
Oliveira scored about 18 minutes later on an unassisted goal.
Horwood and Ribeiro each took four shots. Chargers senior goalie Leandro Faria saved both Waldorf shots.
Waldorf took seven shots and just two of them were on goal.
BRIAR CLIFF BASEBALL SPLITS: The Briar Cliff University baseball team won its first game of a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday, beating Peru State 6-2 at Bishop Mueller Field. The Bobcats came back to earn a split of the set 14-5 in the nightcap.
The Chargers scored four runs in the second inning of the opener. They did so off four hits and three Bobcats errors.
Harrison Jestel was 2-for-3 with a double. Jake Federico also doubled.
Kyler Steinborn got the win, as he pitched four innings and allowed just one hit. He forced seven groundouts.
In the finale of the set, the Chargers scored to take the lead 1-0 after one inning but Peru State scored five times to take the lead in the second frame and never trailed. Hector Torres and Jose Chacin scored four and three runs, respectively, for the Bobcats. Jake Allen had a home run in the second game for Briar Cliff.
BELLEVUE 1, MORNINGSIDE 0 (11 Inn.): Payton Higgins hit a a two-out RBI single in the 11th inning to score the game's only run and down the Mustangs in a college baseball game at Roddy Field in Bellevue, Neb.
The Mustangs employed eight pitchers in the game and the group struck out 11 and gave up eight hits. Hunter Hope had a double and single to account for two of Morningside's five hits.
SOFTBALL
MORNINGSIDE 4-14 , CONCORDIA 3-1: The Mustangs came back from a three-run deficit to win the opener then hung an eight-run first-inning up in Game 2 en route to a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader in Seward, Neb. Tuesday.
Morgan Nixon hit a sacrifice fly to score Carson with the go ahead run in the fifth inning and pitchers Alex Nelson and Lisa Bolton held off the Bulldogs the rest of the way.
In the nightcap the Mustangs scored eight times on eight runs to take control of Game 2.
Cameron had three hits and four RBI's and Breanna Tjebben hit a home run in the second game for Morningside.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
NORTHWESTERN 3, GRAND VIEW 1: Anna Wedel had 16 kills to lead the Raiders to a 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17 non-conference women's volleyball win in Orange City Tuesday.
Northwestern's A.J Kacmarynski also had 10 kills while Lacey Reitz had 33 assists. Olivia Granstra and Emlly Strasser had 13 and 12 digs, respectively, for the Raiders, who had 13 blocks and 11 ace serves.
The Raiders return to the court Saturday when they host Hastings in the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball tournament.
AUGUSTANA 6-8, WAYNE STATE 0-0: The No. 3 Vikings got shut-out pitching from Ashley Mickschl and Amber Elliot as they swept the Wildcats in a Northern Sun Conference softball doubleheader in Wayne, Neb. Tuesday.
Michschl pitched a one-hitter and fanned seven in Game 1 while Elliott surrendered two hits and struck out one in the nightcap.