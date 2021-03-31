COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff men's soccer scores four goals to beat Waldorf

The Chargers scored four runs in the second inning of the opener. They did so off four hits and three Bobcats errors.

Harrison Jestel was 2-for-3 with a double. Jake Federico also doubled.

Kyler Steinborn got the win, as he pitched four innings and allowed just one hit. He forced seven groundouts.

In the finale of the set, the Chargers scored to take the lead 1-0 after one inning but Peru State scored five times to take the lead in the second frame and never trailed. Hector Torres and Jose Chacin scored four and three runs, respectively, for the Bobcats. Jake Allen had a home run in the second game for Briar Cliff.

BELLEVUE 1, MORNINGSIDE 0 (11 Inn.): Payton Higgins hit a a two-out RBI single in the 11th inning to score the game's only run and down the Mustangs in a college baseball game at Roddy Field in Bellevue, Neb.

The Mustangs employed eight pitchers in the game and the group struck out 11 and gave up eight hits. Hunter Hope had a double and single to account for two of Morningside's five hits.

SOFTBALL