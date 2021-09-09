COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff men's soccer shuts out Iowa Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men's soccer team posted a 3-0 win Thursday over Iowa Wesleyan.
The Chargers scored twice in the first half while adding an insurance goal in the third period.
Luis Paulo Sartor scored the first BCU goal and it came at the 7-minute, 56-second mark. His goal was unassisted.
Sebastian Justiniano scored at the 39:25 mark, and Rodrigo Oliveira had the assist.
Joao Pedro Lima added the insurance goal at the 73:12 milestone, and his goal was unassisted.
Briar Cliff had 19 shots on goal to IWU's three.
Leandro Faria had one save for BCU.
Women's golf
The Morningside women's golf team won the Siouxland Invitational with a team score of 627. The Mustangs won by 39 shots on Thursday.
The tournament was held in Sioux Center.
Laia Badosa was the meet medalist, as she had a 36-hole score of 147. She had a first-round score of 72, then shot a 75 on Thursday.
Maria Zorrilla was in third place (154) and Sofia Castelan was fourth (160).
Briar Cliff finished second behind the Mustangs, as the Chargers shot a team score of 666. Frankie Valencia was fifth with 161.
Northwestern was fifth (712) and Dordt was sixth (727). Taylor Van Oostrand was 13th (172) to lead the Red Raiders while Dordt was led by Kerri Kroeze (174) for 16th.
Late Wednesday
Women's soccer
Northwestern 1, York 0: For the second straight outing, the Northwestern College women's soccer team (3-3, 0-0 GPAC) scored late, this time downing the Panthers of York College (1-4, 0-0 KCAC) 1-0; pitching back-to-back shutouts.
Katie Jacob converted the game's lone goal off of an assist from Sophomore forward Abby Noonan.
The Raiders out shot the Panthers (16-10) with nine of those shots being on goal.
Dordt 4, Neb. Wesleyan 0: Dordt University scored three first half goals en route to a convincing 4-0 win against Nebraska Wesleyan in a match played tonight at Abel Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
The Defenders extend their win streak to three and improve to 4-1 on the season while also earning their first road victory against Nebraska Wesleyan in program history (now 1-10 all-time in Lincoln).
Freshman Avril Baccam netted two more goals for the Defenders, pushing her season total to seven, currently the third most in the NAIA. Hannah Glynn and Sydney Hooyer added goals and Claire Jansen totaled the lone assist.
Jenna Wright, the current GPAC Defensive Player of the Week, notched her second consecutive shutout and improved to 4-0 as the Defenders goalkeeper. Wright stopped three NWU shots.
Men's soccer
Dordt 1, Nebraska Wesleyan 1 (2 OT): Dordt University played to a 1-1, double-overtime draw in a non-conference men's soccer match played Wednesday in Lincoln, Neb.
Ethan Knott opened the game's scoring with a goal during the 14th minute off an assist from Nolan Regan.
The host Prairie Wolves netted the equalizer 15 minutes later, during the 29th minute, when Jakob Hulquest placed one past Dordt goalkeeper Brandon Hansen.
Both teams went scoreless over the final half and two overtime periods.
Dordt totaled three shots on-goal, one each by Knott, Phil Appelt and Santiago Carvagal. Hansen made stops for the Defenders.
NWU countered with six shots on-goal and Zachary Selph totaled two saves.