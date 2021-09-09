COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff men's soccer shuts out Iowa Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men's soccer team posted a 3-0 win Thursday over Iowa Wesleyan.

The Chargers scored twice in the first half while adding an insurance goal in the third period.

Luis Paulo Sartor scored the first BCU goal and it came at the 7-minute, 56-second mark. His goal was unassisted.

Sebastian Justiniano scored at the 39:25 mark, and Rodrigo Oliveira had the assist.

Joao Pedro Lima added the insurance goal at the 73:12 milestone, and his goal was unassisted.

Briar Cliff had 19 shots on goal to IWU's three.

Leandro Faria had one save for BCU.

Women's golf

The Morningside women's golf team won the Siouxland Invitational with a team score of 627. The Mustangs won by 39 shots on Thursday.

The tournament was held in Sioux Center.

Laia Badosa was the meet medalist, as she had a 36-hole score of 147. She had a first-round score of 72, then shot a 75 on Thursday.

Maria Zorrilla was in third place (154) and Sofia Castelan was fourth (160).