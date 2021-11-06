COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff soccer loses in GPAC semifinals

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff men's soccer hosted Hastings in the semifinal round of the GPAC Postseason Tournament Saturday and fell 3-2 to the Broncos in overtime.

Luis Paulo Sartor converted a penalty kick in the 17th minute as BCU took an early 1-0 lead. The Broncos tied the match at 1-1 with a Gorka Martinez goal off a penalty kick. Both teams took six shots and one corner kick in the first 45 minutes and went to halftime tied 1-1.

The Broncos took their first lead of the match with a David Panter goal in the 52nd minute. Sartor tallied the equalizier in the 68th minute, scoring his second goal of the match off a penalty kick.

Vinicius Gregorio was shown a red card in the 75th minute, and the Chargers played shorthanded the rest of the way.

With just seconds left in the first overtime period, a Hastings throw in found Panter in front of the net, who scored a header to give the Broncos the 3-2 win.

Briar Cliff held the edge in corner kicks 5-3, but the Broncos outshot BCU 18-14 and had more shots on goal 13-7.

Sartor put two shots on goal to lead BCU with five other Chargers putting one shot on frame. Leandro Faria made seven saves and allowed three goals in his 99 minutes in net.

If top-seeded Northwestern wins the GPAC Postseason Tournament Championship, then Briar Cliff will receive an automatic bid to the National Tournament. If the Red Raiders do not win the title, the Chargers will have to earn an at large big at the National Championship Selection Show on November 15.

Volleyball

College of Saint Mary 3, Dordt 1: College of Saint Mary knocked out Dordt of the GPAC Tournament on Saturday by set scores of 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23.

CSM held Dordt to under .200 hitting in all three sets that it won.

Corrina Timmermans led the Defenders with 14 kills, while Alli Timmermans had 11. Jessi Franken also had eight kills.

Megan Raszler had 21 assists.

Erica Bousema led Dordt with 13 digs, while Corrina Timmermans had 12.

South Dakota 3, St. Thomas 1: The Coyotes won by set scores of 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23.

The Coyotes, upping their win streak to five matches, hit over .300 for the fifth straight match with a .384 clip as three players reached double figures in kills in the win.

South Dakota closed out the match in set four, despite giving up an eight-point run to see the set get evened at 23-23, with kills from Sami Slaughter and Madison Harms.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 17 kills while hitting .481 to go with seven digs, two service aces and one assist. Slaughter hit .300 while providing 14 kills and Harms had 12 kills with a .474 hitting clip along with three total blocks.

Madison Jurgens contributed 47 assists, eight digs, two kills and one ace while Lolo Weideman had 16 digs, four assists and one ace.

Aimee Adams and Maddie Wiedenfeld had seven kills apiece for a South Dakota team that produced 59 kills and hit .384 in the win.

