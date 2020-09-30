COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff soccer sweeps Doane

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University women's soccer team scored four goals in the second half Wednesday en route to a 6-0 win over Doane.

Ariana Rodriguez made half of those goals. Her first goal came 5 minutes, 57 seconds into the match and Bailee Hackley had the assist.

Rodriguez's second goal was in the 55th minute, and that came unassisted.

Her third and final goal came at the 72:56 mark to make the score 5-0 in favor of BCU. Flor Suarez had the assist on that goal.

Suarez also scored a goal and had a second assist. Suarez's goal came at the 39:49 mark and Mariana Ocegueda had the assist.

Suarez then assisted on Taylor Hill's lone goal in the 61st minute.

Ocegueda had a second assist in the 88th minute for Kenna Larosee.

The Chargers used two goalkeepers in Wednesday's win. Ruby Campa had one save in 72:56 while Darrien Sclafani played the remaining 17:04 and she, too, had a save.

The Tigers took four shots total, led by Ashley Marsh's two shots.