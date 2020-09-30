COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff soccer sweeps Doane

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University women's soccer team scored four goals in the second half Wednesday en route to a 6-0 win over Doane.
Ariana Rodriguez made half of those goals. Her first goal came 5 minutes, 57 seconds into the match and Bailee Hackley had the assist.
Rodriguez's second goal was in the 55th minute, and that came unassisted.
Her third and final goal came at the 72:56 mark to make the score 5-0 in favor of BCU. Flor Suarez had the assist on that goal.
Suarez also scored a goal and had a second assist. Suarez's goal came at the 39:49 mark and Mariana Ocegueda had the assist.
Suarez then assisted on Taylor Hill's lone goal in the 61st minute.
Ocegueda had a second assist in the 88th minute for Kenna Larosee.
The Chargers used two goalkeepers in Wednesday's win. Ruby Campa had one save in 72:56 while Darrien Sclafani played the remaining 17:04 and she, too, had a save.
The Tigers took four shots total, led by Ashley Marsh's two shots.
DORDT 2, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 0: Dordt used a series of early shots to find the net after 11 minutes of play, when Katherine Kooiman scored off of an assist from Cailey Terpstra. In the four shots that the Tigers attempted in the first half, Elianna Van Hulzen came up with four saves to maintain the lead for the Defenders through the first 45 minutes.
Dakota Wesleyan was able to create more shot attempts in the second half, but the Defenders kept them from scoring while adding a goal of their own. With 29:37 remaining in the game, Maddie Regnerus scored to give Dordt a 2-0 lead. The game remained even the rest of the way, as the Defenders were able to secure the lead for their second victory of the season.
MEN'S SOCCER
BRIAR CLIFF 2, DOANE 1 (2OT): Marcus Horwood kicked in the game-winning goal in the 105th minute to give the Chargers a win. Rodrigo Oliveira had the assist to set up Horwood's goal.
The Tigers and Chargers were tied 1-1 for about 50 minutes.
Briar Cliff broke the ice at the 39:56 mark, as Sebastian Justiniano got the ball past Doane goalkeeper Nicolas Arce Zambrana. The Chargers had seven first-half shots.
Thiago Costa tied the match early in the second half. Briar Cliff took five shots in the second half while Doane had seven.
In total, the Chargers had 13 shots to Doane's 11.
BCU goalkeeper Leandro Faria had five saves in 104 minutes, 11 seconds of play.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
NORTHWESTERN 3, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 1: The Red Raiders dropped the first set at the Corn Palace to the Tigers, 25-20, but Northwestern rallied to win the final three stanzas.
Northwestern won the next three sets 25-19, 25-14 and 25-15.
Anna Wedel led the Red Raiders with 20 kills while Macay Van't Hul and Taylor Meyer each had 10 kills. Lacey Reitz had 52 assists.
