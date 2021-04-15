COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff, South Dakota sees seasons come to a close

The 12-win season is tied for the third most in school history, despite the shortened schedule, and three losses is the fewest in a season in program history. The Chargers also matched a single-season win streak record, winning five-straight contests early in the year. BC reached its highest-ever national ranking, checking in at 18th in the latest NAIA poll.

Ruby Campa's final goals against average of .48 in the 2020-21 season sets a new school record.

DENVER 2, SOUTH DAKOTA 0: The Coyotes finish the season with a 9-7-1 record, which ties the most wins in a season in the Division I era.

Denver (15-2-1) advances to the Summit League title game on Saturday and will play the winner of South Dakota State and Omaha.

South Dakota came into the game recording 15 goals in the past four games, but Denver’s stifling defense held the Coyotes to seven shots on the afternoon and only one shot on goal.

In the 7th minute sophomore Shaylee Gailus broke free and placed a shot on goal, but Denver’s goalkeeper was able to get in front of it. Denver broke the scoreless tie in the 12th minute of the game when Kaitlyn Glover put a rocket from the top of the box on goal for the game’s first goal.