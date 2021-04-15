COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff, South Dakota sees seasons come to a close

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. — The Briar Cliff women's soccer team saw its historic 2020-21 season come to end Thursday with a 2-0 loss to No. 15 Lindsey Wilson in the Opening Round of the NAIA National Championships.
The Chargers, playing without leading scorers Flor Suarez and Ariana Rodriguez, battled for 90 minutes against the Blue Raiders but came up short. Lindsey Wilson's Kim DeGroot put away her first goal of the season on a corner kick in the 10th minute of the game, which was ultimately the game winner, and Silvia Marchesi added an insurance goal with three minutes to play as the Blue and Gold were pushing for a score.
Briar Cliff was the more aggressive team in the second half of action, playing with more urgency in search of the equalizer, but could not find the back of the net.
The Chargers saw a number of quality chances in the second 45 minutes, attempting six shots and seeming to hold the majority of possession.
"Soccer is unfair at times," head coach Clark Charlestin said. "We played a brilliant second half, we put ourselves in good position to get back in the game, but we couldn't capitalize."
Briar Cliff's season comes to a close at 12-3-2 overall. On top of winning the program's first GPAC regular season title, the Chargers made some significant changes to the record books.
The 12-win season is tied for the third most in school history, despite the shortened schedule, and three losses is the fewest in a season in program history. The Chargers also matched a single-season win streak record, winning five-straight contests early in the year. BC reached its highest-ever national ranking, checking in at 18th in the latest NAIA poll.
Ruby Campa's final goals against average of .48 in the 2020-21 season sets a new school record.
DENVER 2, SOUTH DAKOTA 0: The Coyotes finish the season with a 9-7-1 record, which ties the most wins in a season in the Division I era.
Denver (15-2-1) advances to the Summit League title game on Saturday and will play the winner of South Dakota State and Omaha.
South Dakota came into the game recording 15 goals in the past four games, but Denver’s stifling defense held the Coyotes to seven shots on the afternoon and only one shot on goal.
In the 7th minute sophomore Shaylee Gailus broke free and placed a shot on goal, but Denver’s goalkeeper was able to get in front of it. Denver broke the scoreless tie in the 12th minute of the game when Kaitlyn Glover put a rocket from the top of the box on goal for the game’s first goal.
The Pioneers continued to attack hitting one off the right post and another one on goal for redshirt-junior Emma Harkleroad to get in front of. However, in the 25th minute the Pioneers extended their lead to 2-0 after Sydney Sharp placed one in the back of the net from just inside the box.
At halftime, the Coyotes trailed 2-0 and recorded three shots while Denver had eight.
In the second half, USD earned two straight corner kicks in the 67th minute but came up short on both. One of USD’s last shots at the goal came in the 64th minute when junior Taylor Cotter’s header off a corner kick was just a little too high.