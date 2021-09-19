COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff volleyball loses five-setter to Valley City State

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Briar Cliff women's volleyball traveled to Valley City, North Dakota Sunday and fell in five sets to the Vikings.
The first set went back-and-forth before the Chargers outscored the Vikings 10-5 over the final 15 points to close out the first set 25-20. A service ace from Tannah Heath followed by a Chloe Johnson kill brought the Chargers to set point. After two Valley City points, Johnson put the set away with a kill off a Madilyn Wagaman assist.
Valley City took the next two sets (25-16, 25-23) and outhit BC .423 to .125 in set one and .250 to .250 in the third set. The Chargers led for the majority of the third set and were leading 21-17 before an 8-2 run from the Vikings would end the set.
Briar Cliff took advantage of a .143 hitting percentage from the Vikings in set four, committing just three errors and putting down 14 kills en route to a 25-17 set win. Trailing 12-9 in the final set, the Chargers went on a 5-1 run after a timeout to go up 14-13. A kill from Sami Wasmund put the final set at 15-15, but two straight points from the Vikings closed out their five-set victory.
Abbie Ericson and Johnson had 15 kills apiece with a .237 and .293 hitting percentage, respectively. Toria Andre and Tyra Blue both added 10 kills. Andre recorded three block assists and Wasmund had four.
Tannah Heath had a team high 16 digs and Abbey Jones had 13. Maureen Imrie dished out 31 assists and added seven digs. Madilyn Wagaman had 19 assists and nine digs.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SOUTH DAKOTA 1, IOWA STATE 0: With the win, the Coyotes moved to 5-1-2 while the Cyclones dropped to 3-5.
Just before the goal in the 23rd minute, senior Jordan Centineo gave a beautiful through pass to Tiannah Moore but the Cyclone defense caught up and disrupted the best chance the Yotes had on goal thus far in the game.
On the ensuing South Dakota thrown in Centineo received the ball and got by one defender and placed a ball in the box for fifth year senior Alexis Mitchell to head the ball past the Cyclone goalkeeper.
The Cyclones were in attack mode following the goal and four minutes later placed a shot on goal but was just high to keep the score at 1-0.
LATE SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
WAYNE STATE 48, MINOT STATE 0: Senior running back Deshawn Massey added two fourth quarter scores on runs of seven and 15 yards to make the final score 48-0.
Wayne State outgained Minot State in the contest 474-252. The 'Cats were balanced offensively with 244 yards on the ground and 230 passing while the Beavers gained 205 on the ground and were held to just 47 yards passing.
Massey paced a balanced Wildcat run attack with 96 yards on 10 rushes and two scores followed by Bohn with 60 yards on 12 attempts and one score.
Throwing the ball, Tavian Willis completed 11 of 19 passes for 137 yards and one TD while Bohn was 5 of 7 for 93 yards and another TD.
Senior Taurean Grady led WSC in receiving with five receptions for 112 yards while Ducker added five catches for 54 yards and one TD.
Ransom recorded a team-high five tackles with two interceptions for 33 yards that included a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown. Freshman linebacker Dexter Larsen and junior linebacker Ijaaz Rashid each added five tackles with Rashid credited with a forced fumble. Dimetri King had an interception while Grayson Garey was credited with a fumble recovery.
MEN'S SOCCER
MORNINGSIDE 1, JAMESTOWN 0: Junior defender Jakob Fronmueller lofted a pass from the right side that found the head of sophomore midfielder/defender Jona Fischer in the second OT period.
Fischer got above the Jimmies' backline and beat opposing goalkeeper Alex Hamer to the left side of the net for a game-winning score that sent the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' No. 21-ranked squad running on to their home pitch in celebration. Fischer's first collegiate goal and match-deciding strike helped send the two-time defending league champs to their fifth straight victory and kept them unbeaten on the loop standings.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
JAMESTOWN 4, MORNINGSIDE 2: Antonia Janssen scored twice for the Mustangs, and she took just two shots late Saturday.
Janssen's first goal came exactly at the 42-minute mark, while her second goal was at the 53:17 mark.
It wasn't enough to hold off the Jimmies.
Jamestown outshot the Mustangs 13-12.
Sarah Finn recorded eight saves for Morningside.