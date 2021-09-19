COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff volleyball loses five-setter to Valley City State

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Briar Cliff women's volleyball traveled to Valley City, North Dakota Sunday and fell in five sets to the Vikings.

The first set went back-and-forth before the Chargers outscored the Vikings 10-5 over the final 15 points to close out the first set 25-20. A service ace from Tannah Heath followed by a Chloe Johnson kill brought the Chargers to set point. After two Valley City points, Johnson put the set away with a kill off a Madilyn Wagaman assist.

Valley City took the next two sets (25-16, 25-23) and outhit BC .423 to .125 in set one and .250 to .250 in the third set. The Chargers led for the majority of the third set and were leading 21-17 before an 8-2 run from the Vikings would end the set.

Briar Cliff took advantage of a .143 hitting percentage from the Vikings in set four, committing just three errors and putting down 14 kills en route to a 25-17 set win. Trailing 12-9 in the final set, the Chargers went on a 5-1 run after a timeout to go up 14-13. A kill from Sami Wasmund put the final set at 15-15, but two straight points from the Vikings closed out their five-set victory.

Abbie Ericson and Johnson had 15 kills apiece with a .237 and .293 hitting percentage, respectively. Toria Andre and Tyra Blue both added 10 kills. Andre recorded three block assists and Wasmund had four.