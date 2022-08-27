COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff volleyball loses two at home tourney

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University volleyball team lost both its matches Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center.

First, the Chargers played a close five-set match with Valley City State. VCSU won the match 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11.

Chloe Johnson led the Chargers in kills with 19, followed by Alexis Johnson with 16 and Toria Andre with nine.

Tannah Heath and Sami Wasmund each had three ace serves.

Heath led the Chargers with 48 assists and 16 digs. North High School grad Avery Beller had 13 digs.

Then, the Chargers played Mount Mercy, and the Mustangs swept the Chargers 25-19, 27-25, 25-19.

Johnson led BCU with nine kills, and she hit .250 during the match. Andre had eight kills.

Heath had 32 assists in this match, and she also had 10 digs.

Saint Mary 22-25-25-25, Morningside 25-15-18-16: Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 12 kills in the loss. She also had 10 digs.

Gillian DePauw recorded 29 assists.

Bridget Smith led Morningside with 16 digs.

Morningside hit .150 in the match.

St. Ambrose 26-23-25-25, Morningside 24-25-15-20: The Mustangs built a 23-14 lead in the second set. DePauw and Emerson Smith had kills during that rally, and Marlow was serving through the four-point run.

The Bees got as close as 23-21, but a service error and a Smith kill clinched the set win.

Marlow collected 20 kills while Smith put up 12. DePauw had 44 assists.

Both Payton Shoquist and Smith had 24 assists.

Men's soccer

Tabor 1, Briar Cliff 0: Tabor's Jonathan Davis scored an unassisted goal at teh 10:26 mark of the match.

The Chargers had six shots on goal, and Michael Virgen had three of them. Yuta Toya also had two shots on goal.

Coy Leytham had eight saves for the Chargers in net.

Women's soccer

Morningside 4, William Penn 2: Keyera Harmon scored her second and third goals of the season to help the Mustangs take a 2-0 lead in the first 22:01 of the match.

Her first goal was unassisted, while Merel Kooji had the assist on Harmon's second score.

Samantha O'Roy scored in the 78th minute (assisted by Mia Stoffel), and Julie Raffel scored with 3:34 left in the match. Kooji had the assist there.

The Mustangs outshot the Plainsmen 23-8 in the match played in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Megan Messersmith saved three shots in 45 minutes, while Isabel Ter Weeme had one save on two shots in the second half.

Missouri Valley 3, Briar Cliff 1: The Chargers scored the first goal of the match, as Mady Soumare found the back of the net at the 10:21 mark. Diana Sanchez had the assist.

The Vikings reeled off three goals in a row, all late in the match and within 129 seconds in a row.

The Chargers had two shots on goal. Taylor Alkire had the other.

Dordt 8, Nebraska Wesleyan 1: The Dordt University women's soccer team erupted for eight goals in earning its first win of the season.

The eight goals scored is the most since by a Defender women's team since the 2012 season (8-1 win vs AIB) and is tied for the third most in program history. The single match record for goals scored by the Defenders is 10 (2x), vs Mount Marty (2006) and vs Bethany Lutheran (2004).

Avril Baccam netted her second career hat trick in a Defenders uniform, scoring the final goal of the first half and adding two more in the opening minutes of the second frame.

Northwestern 5, Stephens College (Mo.) 3: Spencer High School grad Alexa Johnson scored twice on Saturday, bringing her goal total so far to four, which leads the GPAC.

The Raiders erupted for three second half goals to take complete control of the contest. Annika Quamen netted her first-career collegiate goal to make it 3-2.

Johnson scored game-winning tally for the Red Raiders. Madi Manary contributed for the fourth Red Raider score. Julie Dunlap would join Johnson in netting her second goal, to make it 5-3 in the 41st minute on a corner kick.