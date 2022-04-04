COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff wins Tuesday matinee over Mayville State

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University baseball team defeated Mayville State 10-4 on Saturday in Game 1 of a non-conference doubleheader.

The Chargers sored four runs in the second inning and then five more in the third inning.

They had 11 hits, and five of them were doubles. Cam Riemer had two doubles in the win.

The East High grad had an RBI double during the third inning.

Matthew Hmielewski drove in two runs.

Alex Kremer got the win, going five innings. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits.

LATE MONDAY

Dordt softball sweeps BCU: The Dordt softball team limited Briar Cliff’s offense on Monday, sweeping the Chargers 1-0 in Game 1 and 3-2 in Game 2.

Defenders senior Kenzie Cunard recorded the game’s lone run, and that happened during the third inning.

There were five combined hits in the game. All five hits were singles, from five different hitters.

Kayla Guerrero took the circle for the Chargers and pitched a complete game. She recorded two strikeouts and allowed one run off two hits.

Alta-Aurelia High School grad and Defenders junior Abby Kraemer got the win, throwing a two-hit shutout. She struck out 11 Chargers.

In the bottom of the seventh with one out, Dordt's Jessica Oules hit a double and represented the game winning run. Cunnard hit a walk-off double, scoring Oules.

Sydney Lierman went 2-for-3 at the plate and recorded two RBIs for BCU.

Northwestern 15-10, Dakota Wesleyan 0-0: The Red Raiders (25-7) opened up the day by scoring 15 runs in Game 1 off 12 hits.

They scored 13 runs during the fourth inning. Madysn Grotewold had two at-bats during the inning and drove in runs both times.

Sydnee Isom had a two-run single during the inning.

Jennifer Boeve and Bri Giordano each had two hits. Boeve, Erika McKenney and Chloe Gallegos each doubled.

Jennifer Boeve drove in three runs during the second game, and she had three hits.

Emily Strasser had two hits and four RBIs. She hit a home run in the first inning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0