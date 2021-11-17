COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff women's basketball pulls away from Mount Marty

YANKTON, S.D. — The Briar Cliff University women's basketball team went on a 12-0 run during the first half Wednesday to put away Mount Marty 68-45.

That run came late in the first quarter and spilled over into the second quarter.

Cherokee High School grad Payton Slaughter started off the run with a made 3-pointer, and then on BCU's next possession, Madelyn Deitchler made a jump shot.

Emma Sterkel started off the second quarter with a 3-pointer that added to the Chargers lead.

Elaina Martinez hit a 3-pointer herself, then Kaegan Held connected on a layup to make the score 25-9 with 7 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first half.

Deitchler led BCU with 16 points. She was 7 of 14 from the floor, and even hit a 3-pointer.

There were three other women — Kennedy Benne, Konnor Sudmann and Cadence Davis — who scored double-digit points in the win.

The Chargers forced Mount Marty to turn the ball over 27 times, and BCU converted that into 17 points.

Late Tuesday

Men's basketball

Wayne State 74, Bellevue 40: The Wildcats never trailed in the contest. Bellevue kept the game close until a scoring run by the Wildcats midway through the first half.

The Wildcats forced Bellevue to make 31 turnovers.

Twelve different Wildcats ended up scoring in the game as reserves dominated play late.

Jordan Janssen led Wayne State in scoring with 17 points followed by Justin Eagins with 12.

Wayne State made 29 of 57 shots for 50.9 percent, going 7 of 17 from the 3-point line and 9 for 14 at the charity stripe.

Wrestling

Briar Cliff 54, Central Methodist 6: Each match was decided by a fall with the Chargers getting six pins to the Eagles one.

The dual saw three open weight classes on the Central Methodist team at the 125-, 133- and 285-pound weight classes.

The dual started at 141, after back-to-back open weight classes from Central Methodist. Ethan Krey took the mat first for the Cliff at 141 pounds and won by fall in the first round over Zach Godar. Fourteenth-ranked Ben Peters faced off against Dylan Washburn at 14, and was the longest match of the night, with Peters earning the pin in the third round.

Felix Saunders and Garrett Arment won by fall at 157 and 165, respectively. BCU 184-pounder Jeremiah Glise and 197-pounder Caleb Shanks made quick work of their opponents with first round pins each.

The Eagles Rashar Locklear won by fall over Nathan Atwood at 134 pounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0