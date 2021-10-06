COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff women's soccer beats College of Saint Mary

OMAHA — The Briar Cliff women's soccer team posted a 3-0 shutout over the College of Saint Mary on Wednesday.

The Charges (11-1, 9-0) scored twice in the second period to clinch the win over the Saints.

Taylor Alkire got the scoring going for the Chargers in the 13th minute. Flor Suarez had the assist there.

Makayal Thorvund made it a 2-0 match in the 58th minute, and Gemma White recorded the assist.

Alkire then had the assist on the third and final goal for the Chargers, as Suarez added a goal at the 78:01 mark.

The Chargers outshot the Saints 13-3.

Darrien Sclafani had just one save on one shot on goal in the shutout win.

Late Tuesday

GPAC women's golf

Morningside University put all five of its scoring individuals among the top 12 to close out a thriving fall section of the 2021-22 Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships Monday and Tuesday.

The Mustangs carded rounds of 304 and 308 on The Bluffs course for a 612 to lead the 12-team field by 54 strokes at the clubhouse turn.

Sophomore Sofia Castelan headlined the attack. She gathered her first collegiate 36-hole victory, going 74-76 for a 150. She was pushed hard by senior teammate Maria Zorrilla, who was just one shot back (151). Fellow seniors Laia Badosa and Maria Nava were also within the first 10. Badosa's 153 put her fourth, while Nava's 156 claimed her sixth. Sophomore Lauren Carr posted a 170 to tie for 12th.

Morningside takes the impressive advantage to Norfolk Country Club April 25-26 for the final two rounds.

Briar Cliff is in third place, 78 strokes behind the Mustangs.

The Chargers fired a 341 in round two and finished with a two-day total of 680. Leading the Chargers is fifth year senior, Molly Diekmann, with her two-day total of 169 (86-83). She finished the event in a tie for ninth place.

The Dordt Defenders are right behind the Chargers by four strokes.

Dordt’s two day total of 684 included a new single day record (336) for the program, bettering the previous best of 339 from spring 2019.

Rachel Bostwick shot 169 over the two days and is tied for ninth while Kerri Kroeze was 170 and is tied for 12th.

Northwestern finished in tenth-place with a two-round team score of 737 (380-357) after the fall rounds of the GPAC qualifying tournament.

West Sioux grad Emily Hulshof was the highest finishing individual for the Raiders at the Fall Qualifier, shooting an 86 in the second round.

