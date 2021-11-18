COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff women's soccer loses in national tournament

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Briar Cliff women's soccer team scored in the second half on Thursday, but Oklahoma Wesleyan shut the door on a potential comeback, 3-1, in the opening round of the NAIA tournament.

The Chargers were down 2-0 at the half, as Tania Mocholi and Laura Maria scored goals for OWU.

However, the Chargers got on the board with a goal at the 53-minute, 48-second mark from freshman Makayla Thorvund.

Thorvund scored the goal unassisted, and it was her second goal of the season. Her first goal was Oct. 6 against College of Saint Mary.

Daniela Ortiz added on the insurance goal for OWU at the 85:01 mark, sealing the win over BCU.

BCU took eight shots, and five of them were on goal. Thorvund took three of those shots, all on goal.

Darrien Sclafani tallied three saves during the 90-minute match.

Volleyball

Wayne State 3, Northern State 1: The Wildcats won in a four-set match against Northern State on Thursday in Sioux Falls, as part of the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals at The Pentagon.

The Wildcats won by set scores of 25-22, 25-10, 20-25, 25-18.

Wayne State had three hitters who had double-digit kills. Taya Beller led WSC with 16 (a career-high), MOC-Floyd Valley grad Jazlin DeHaan had 12 while Maggie Brahmer had 11.

Wayne State also tied a season-high with 11 ace serves. Kelsie Cada scored the 24th point for the Wildcats during the fourth set on an ace.

Jordan McCormick and Cada had three aces, while Beller and Rachel Walker had two apiece.

Walker had a team-high 46 assists.

WSC hit .309 during the match.

McCormick also led the Wildcats with 13 digs. Lauren Jacobsen had 11.

Wrestling

Northwestern 28, Dakota Wesleyan 18: In the first two bouts of the night, after DWU forfeited 125, the Tigers led 9-6 thanks to a decision and a major decision at 133 and 141.

Erik Rodriguez picked up the first Raider win of the evening with a fall victory at 149.

Dakota Wesleyan would tie the dual up at 12-12 at 157, but it was all Northwestern after that.

Blake Pomajzl picked up a major decision over DWU's Kaleb Bigelow, the bout that would end up sealing the deal for the Raiders.

Freshman Jakob Francksen-Small and Tyler Zeimen picked up back-to-back decisions to push the Raider lead out to 22-12.

