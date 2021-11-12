COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff women's soccer wins GPAC Tournament

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Briar Cliff University women’s soccer team are GPAC Tournament champions.

That win on Friday against Jamestown — a 1-0 decision in overtime — came down to the final seconds.

Taylor Alkire hit the game-winning goal at the 98-minute, 37-second mark of the match, during the overtime period.

Alkire scored the goal unassisted, giving the Chargers (15-2-1) their first tournament championship in the first title match played in program history.

Chargers goalkeeper Darrien Sclafani recorded her 13th win of the season, and she collected eight saves in the shutout.

Jamestown had twice as many shots than the Chargers, 12-6. Alkire took three shots, all on goal.

The win marked the eighth road win for the Chargers throughout the season.

When the Chargers took on the Jimmies (18-1-1) in the regular season, the two teams played to a draw.

Women’s basketball

Dordt 62, Marian 56: Dordt’s Ashtyn Veerbeek led the Defenders with 22 points and eight rebounds on Friday in the win at the Pizza Ranch Classic in Orange City.

Veerbeek was 5-for-11 from the floor, and the Western Christian High School grad was 12-for-14 from the free throw line.

Bailey Beckman had 11 points while Mya Chmielewski scored 10.

The Defenders closed the game with a steady shot, making 57 percent of their shots in the fourth quarter.

The game was tied at 54-54, closing the game on an 8-2 run. The Defenders made the last four of their free throws in the final 2:14.

Men’s basketball

Dordt 70, Bellevue 61: The Defenders pulled away Friday with a 9-1 run over the final 2:48 to win at the Pizza Ranch Classic in Orange City.

Luke Rankin hit back-to-back field goals in 45 seconds that put the Defenders up five points, then Rankin made three free throws with 51 seconds left.

West Sioux grad Bryce Coppock iced the win with a layup with 14 seconds left.

Rankin led the Defenders with 19 points, making seven field goals on 15 shots.

Coppock had 16 points while Jacob Vis had 13 and Cade Bleeker had 10.

Division I XC regionals

South Dakota third-year sophomores Ella Byers and Charlie Babcock paced the Coyote women and men, respectively, at the NCAA Midwest Regional Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Byers finished 59th in the women's race, completing the 6,000-meter course in 21:45.96. It was her second-fastest time for 6,000 meters in her career. This also marked her fourth race of the seven this season finishing as USD's lead runner.

Babcock placed 80th and was the Coyotes' lead runner for the first time this season. He completed the 10,000-meter course in 32:13.86, more than a minute faster than two years ago at the 2019 NCAA Regionals. This also marks the first time the Coyote men have raced 10,000 meters in a race this season, with the first six meets being 8,000 meters long. Babcock was USD's second runner at those six meets. He was all-Summit League second team two weeks ago.

The Coyote women finished 15th in the team race with 431 points, second among Summit League teams.

The Coyote men took 21st in the team race with 604 points, also second among Summit teams.

Late Thursday

Volleyball

South Dakota 3, Denver 2: The Coyotes won the fifth set 15-10, after winning the second and third sets.

South Dakota hit .818 in the fifth set with nine kills and no errors on 11 swings. Elizabeth Juhnke also had four kills in set five and put down points 12, 14 and 15 to close out the match.

Juhnke had 17 kills and hit .438 while Madison Harms, Maddie Wiedenfeld and Aimee Adams all had seven kills each. The Coyotes took 33 less attack swings than the Pioneers, but for the sixth-straight match hit over .300, finishing at .369.

Madison Jurgens contributed 46 assists, 11 digs, three kills and one ace in a match that didn't have a high volume of rallies.

