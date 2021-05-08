COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff's baseball season ends with 10-1 loss to Concordia

SOFTBALL

USD, OMAHA SPLIT: South Dakota scored four runs in the top of the first inning and rode the arm of senior pitcher Gill Woodward in the circle to win 5-1 and salvage the final game of a four-game series with Omaha at Claussen Field.

The Mavericks won the opening game Saturday 11-6 and took three of four in the series.

The result means the Coyotes (13-37, 8-12 Summit) will be the No. 5 seed at next week’s Summit League Tournament.

They will take on fourth-seeded Kansas City (27-24, 11-13) at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Fargo, North Dakota, in what will be the opening game of the event. The winner will advance to face top-seeded South Dakota State Thursday at noon.

South Dakota fifth-year senior outfielder Camille Fowler had a hit in both games Saturday and scored twice in the game four win. She moved past Julie MacRunnels for second place on the Coyotes’ all-time hit list with 243. She also passed MacRunnels and moved into fourth place on the program’s all-time runs scored list with 144. Fellow Omaha native Katie Dinning stands in third place with 145.

USD first baseman Jadyn DeWitte, who hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh inning of game two Friday, stayed hot Saturday.