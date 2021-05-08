COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff's baseball season ends with 10-1 loss to Concordia

SEWARD, Neb. — Ben Berg and Jose Cevallos collected four hits apiece as Concordia knocked out Briar Cliff 10-1 in an elimination game at the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball tournament at Plum Creek Park Saturday morning.
The Bulldogs won their bracket with a 3-0 mark but lost twice to Midland 9-1 and 8-0 later Saturday and finished in second place in the GPAC post-season event.
The Chargers (34-20) had already thrown their top three starting pitchers this week, so they turned the ball over to Kyler Steinborn, struck out 11 Bulldogs in his five innings of work but also gave up five hits and five runs.
Briar Cliff scored its lone run in the eighth inning when Harrison Jestel doubled and came in on Jake Allen's single.
Keaton Candor also had a pair of hits for Concordia (37-9).
BUENA VISTA 1-6, CENTRAL 0-2: Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton prep athlete Tyler Stoltze hit a walk-off single in the seventh inning to give the Beavers a win in the first game of an American Rivers Conference baseball doubleheader in Storm Lake Friday.
Tyler Tennyson had three hits and an RBI and Parker Truesdell drove in two in the nightcap to lead Buena Vista to the sweep.
Tennyson pitched a shutout in the opener, limiting the Dutch to five singles while striking out six.
SOFTBALL
USD, OMAHA SPLIT: South Dakota scored four runs in the top of the first inning and rode the arm of senior pitcher Gill Woodward in the circle to win 5-1 and salvage the final game of a four-game series with Omaha at Claussen Field.
The Mavericks won the opening game Saturday 11-6 and took three of four in the series.
The result means the Coyotes (13-37, 8-12 Summit) will be the No. 5 seed at next week’s Summit League Tournament.
They will take on fourth-seeded Kansas City (27-24, 11-13) at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Fargo, North Dakota, in what will be the opening game of the event. The winner will advance to face top-seeded South Dakota State Thursday at noon.
South Dakota fifth-year senior outfielder Camille Fowler had a hit in both games Saturday and scored twice in the game four win. She moved past Julie MacRunnels for second place on the Coyotes’ all-time hit list with 243. She also passed MacRunnels and moved into fourth place on the program’s all-time runs scored list with 144. Fellow Omaha native Katie Dinning stands in third place with 145.
USD first baseman Jadyn DeWitte, who hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh inning of game two Friday, stayed hot Saturday.
She was 1-for-3 in the first game and scored from second on a heady play in the second inning when home was left uncovered on an infield single from Fowler. She came back with two more hits in the nightcap including a two-run single as part of that four-run first inning.
South Dakota scored five runs in the top of the second inning of the opening game to lead 5-1, but it was short-lived.
DeWitte, Fowler, Lauren Eamiguel and Courtney Wilson all totaled four hits in the series.
NERBASKA WESLEYAN 3, BUENA VISTA 2: Rachel Mundt hit an RBI single to break a 2-2 tie in the second inning and the Prairie Wolves' pitcher Kailey Meyer allowed no further runs to lead her team to a American River Conference softball win in Storm Lake Friday.
The teams each scored twice in the first inning with the Beavers runs coming on a bunt by Rylee Cain the scored Carlee Guyett and an RBI single by McKynze Hansen.
Meyer gave up four hits for the game and just two after the first inning to improve to 11-9. Ashlyn Miller pitched six inning of relief for BVU and gave up one run on three hits while fanning nine.