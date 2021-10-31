COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff's Madelyn Deitchler scores 1,000th career point

SIOUX CITY — During Sunday's 61-41 win over Dickinson State, Madelyn Deitchler became the 35th member of the Briar Cliff University women's basketball 1,000-point club.

Deitchler scored a game-high 17 points and she also had 14 rebounds. She converted 6 of 9 field goal attempts and went 5-for-9 from the charity stripe.

It was a sluggish start for both offenses, as they both shot under 33 percent from the field in the opening quarter. The teams were tied 10-10 after the first.

Deitchler got the BCU offense going in the second quarter, scoring nine of the Chargers 16 points. A 3-pointer from Elaina Martinez to open the quarter jump started a 16-2 run and BCU took a 26-12 lead with three minutes remaining in the half. The Blue Hawks scored the final five points of the second quarter, with BCU holding onto a 26-17 lead at halftime.

Cadence Davis paced BCU in the third period with six points converting three of her four shot attempts with three rebounds. The two teams traded baskets for most of the quarter, with BCU extending their lead to 13 points.

With five minutes left in the game, the Chargers held a 50-38 edge. BC extended their lead to 20 points over the next four minutes thanks to a 9-1 run. The Chargers defense limited the Blue Hawks to just nine fourth quarter points to take a 61-41 win at Newman Flanagan Center.

Payton Slaughter chipped in nine points.

Late Saturday

Men's soccer

Northwestern 4, Doane 0: The No. 21-ranked Northwestern College men's soccer team (14-2-1, 10-1 GPAC) clinches a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer title on Saturday with a 4-0 shutout over the Doane Tigers (2-12-2, 2-7-2 GPAC) to wrap up the regular season.

The title marks only the second in program history back when the Raiders won it in 2004. Head Coach Dan Swier has been involved in both of the Raiders' GPAC titles.

The Raiders will claim the league's regular-season automatic bid to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national tournament and the top-seed in the upcoming GPAC conference tournament. The Raiders earned the top-seed with the head-to-head win over the Chargers (2-0) back on September 18 to open conference play at the NWC Soccer Complex.

Morningside 4, Dakota Wesleyan 0: In the 19th minute of the opening half at Elwood Olsen Stadium, sophomore midfielder Victor Beker and sophomore forward Gero Zarbo scored goals.

Beker's score at 19:06 followed off the next ball drop at midfield by Zarbo's goal at 19:23 took a tenuous 1-0 advantage to a comfortable 3-0 lead. From that point, head coach Tom Maxon's squad kept the pressure up for one more successful offensive strike and staved off an attacking Tigers' offense in the second half to secure a 4-0 Senior Night 2021 victory.

Beker's three-point night included a note of personal history. His assist on Zarbo's goal was the 12th of the season and tied him for the single-season program record. Senior midfielder Moritz Lusch and sophomore forward Isaacx Gould-Monsegue posted the two remaining goals.

Morningside held a 25-13 shots advantage.

The Mustangs' defense blanked DWU, as senior goalkeeper Tobias Sadler blanked an opponent for the first time and the second time in his collegiate career. Improving to 2-0 on the season, he registered four saves.

Hastings 2, Dordt 0: Mitch Dryden made eight saves in goal for the Defenders and allowed one goal each half.

Hastings scored the game-winner in the opening minutes on a goal by Lukas Goetz. Jackson Brown put in an insurance goal late, during the 77th minute, to put his team up 2-0.

Volleyball

Midland 3, Dordt 2: Dordt's upset bid came up short as the Defenders fell to No.5 Midland in a thrilling five-set match, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-27 and 15-13.

The loss drops Dordt into a three-way tie for fifth place in the current GPAC standings at 8-7, 16-8 overall. They are tied with Concordia and Northwestern, all with one match left to play in the regular season.

Alli Timmermans put away 12 kills in 34 attempts to go with 3.5 blocks to lead the Defenders. Jessi Franken was also in double figures with 10 kills and totaled seven blocks. Corrina Timmermans was one kill shy of another double-double, contributing nine successful attacks to go with 14 digs.

Concordia 3, Northwestern 2: Freshman Alysen Dexter notched a career-high and match-leading 26 kills in the five-set thriller, while also tallying 10 digs for the Raiders. Horstman tallied 16, and Olivia Schaub with 10.

Junior Jadeyn Schutt notched 32 assists and sophomore Olivia Granstra tallied 21 assists. Defensively, Macay Van't Hul had five blocks and Strasser had a match-high 26 digs.

Men's basketball

Benedictine 90, Briar Cliff 76: Kyle Boerhave led BCU in scoring with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go with four rebounds and three assists. Conner Groves added 20 points and knocked down six treys on nine attempts. Jaden Kleinhesselink chipped in 15 points going 5-for-7 from the floor.

The Chargers hit more 3-pointers 9-7 and turned it over less 10-14. Benedictine held the edge in rebounds 28-12, points in the paint 48-32 and second chance points 11-4.

Northwestern 90, Mayville State 83: Alex Van Kalsbeek led the Red Raiders with 32 points on Saturday.

Matt Onken picked up a new career-high 24 points, scoring 12 in each half. Grant DeMeulenaere also tallied 20 points in the victory, being the team's threat from deep as he hit four 3's.

