COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff's Mady Soumare scores twice in win over William Penn

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff women’s soccer team won another home match on Friday, this time with a 3-1 win over WIlliam Penn at Faber Field.

Mady Soumare scored two unassisted goals in the win, both in the first half.

Soumare’s first goal came at the 6-minute, 23-second mark. Her second scoring play happened at the 44:17 mark.

Taylor Hill scored the third BCU goal, as she did so at the 84:43 mark. Barbara Jubilut had the assist there.

Briar Cliff outshot the Plainsmen 22-7.

Ruby Campa saved five out of six shots.

Volleyball

Morningside 27-25-25, York 25-20-13: Morningside gained its second win of the season, thanks to a morning win at United Sports Academy in North Sioux City.

Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 17 kills. She hit .519 in the win.

Payten Lode had 13 kills.

Gillian DePauw had 22 assists, while Bridget Smith had 18.

Aureana Bernales had 12 digs.

Morningside limited York to a .156 clip.

Mayville State 25-22-17-25-16, Morningside 17-25-25-19-14: Mayville State’s Cora Johnson clinched the match in set No. 5 with a kill in North Sioux on Friday.

Morningside jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the fifth set.

The Mustangs led by as many as five points in the second set, while their largest third-set lead was the eight they won by.

Marlow led the Mustangs with 20 kills, while Lode had 19. Lode hit .298 in the match.

DePauw had 28 assists.

Saint Mary 24-25-22-25-15, Briar Cliff 26-14-25-12-13: The Chargers lost a five-set match early Friday morning at United Sports Academy in North Sioux City.

Alexis Johnson had 11 kills, while Olivia Petersen had 10.

Tannah Heath recorded 32 assists. Heath — along with Emma Porter and Chloe Johnson — had two ace serves.

Abbey Jones led the Chargers with 16 digs.

Late Thursday

Women’s soccer

Northwestern OK State 2, Wayne State 2: Host Northwestern Oklahoma State opened the scoring with a goal in the 13th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

Wayne State answered immediately at Abby Sutton notched the first Wildcat goal to even the score at 1-1.

Freshman forward Reagan Allen put the ‘Cats in front 2-1 midway through the first half with an unassisted goal at the 26:23 mark.

Just over two minutes into the second half, the host Rangers got a goal from Tiara Campbell to even the score at 2-2 and neither team scored the rest of the way as the contest ended in a 2-2 tie.

Men’s soccer

Bethany Lutheran 4, Buena Vista 1: West High School grad Eduardo Garcia scored his first career goal for the Beavers.