COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff's Suarez scores 4 goals in win over Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY — Flor Suarez matched the Briar Cliff women's soccer program record with four goals in an 8-0 win Wednesday over Mount Marty.
Ariana Rodriguez put the Chargers on the board in the 12th minute of the contest and the home team rolled from there, scoring five first-half goals and adding three in the second 45 minutes. Megan Siqueiros, Kenna Larosee and Sonja Rao also added goals for BCU.
Suarez leads the GPAC in total goals despite playing three fewer games than the next closest player.
In total, the Chargers outshot the Lancers 23-1 with a 15-0 advantage in shots on goal. Ruby Campa and Adriana Huerta each played, neither needing to make a save.
In total, BCU has outscored opponents 37-2 this season and holds a 7-0-2 (7-0-1) record.
Lancer goalkeeper Jamie Tebben made seven stops for Mount Marty.
MORNINGSIDE 2, NORTHWESTERN 1: The Mustangs scored two goals within eight minutes during the second half to hold off the Red Raiders.
Oceanna Brenden broke a scoreless tie in the 61st minute with a goal and Jil Hellerforth had the assist.
Then, with 21:49 remaining in the match, Makenzie Homan added the insurance goal to make Morningside's lead 2-0. Jayci Miller had the assist on that play.
Northwestern's lone goal came from Emily Hurley in the 82nd minute.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BRIAR CLIFF 73, PRESENTATION 56: Kennedy Benne led the Chargers with 18 points in the road win on Wednesday.
Benne also had 11 rebounds to record a double-double.
The Chargers outscored the Saints 23-10 in the second quarter to build that big lead.
Payton Slaughter scored 13 points and Konnor Sudmann had 10 for BCU.
DAKOTA STATE 79, DORDT 60: Dakota State's offense increased its lead to 35-21 with 2 minutes in the first half. The Defenders ended the half with two second-chance points from Karly Gustafson off of the missed three to make the score 37-23 at the half.
In the first four minutes of the second half, Dordt attempted to make it a single-digit game, as Baylee Tetzlaff's steal turned into a fast break layup to make it a 10-point contest. Two minutes later, a three-pointer for Ashtyn Veerbeek made the score 46-37. Dordt was not able to cut into the Dakota State lead any further as the Trojans finished the quarter on a 10-6 run.
Dakota State continued to increase their lead in the fourth, reaching a 20-point difference.
Veerbeek scored 14 points and had nine rebounds. Gustafson had 11 points.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTHWESTERN 3, MORNINGSIDE 1: Northwestern College defeated Morningside in four sets (19-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16) in a conference match played Tuesday at the Bultman Center. The Raiders sweep the season series against the Mustangs and improve to 12-2 in the GPAC, 14-2 overall.
A.J. Kacmarynski matched her season high with 16 kills and Anna Wedel put away 16 kills to go with a season-high 20 digs to lead the Raiders. Lacey Reitz put up 47 assists and served a season-best three aces to go with 11 digs.
Northwestern hit .269 for the match, compared to .161 by the Mustangs. Head Coach Kyle Van Den Bosch's squad also had the edge in blocks (8-6) and ace serves (10-1); the 10 aces is a season best for the Raiders.
Meredith Hoffman led Morningside's attackers with 12 kills. Caitlin Makovicka knocked 12, and Krista pounded eight. Makovicka had a high attack percentage, hitting .292 in 24 attempts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!