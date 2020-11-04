COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff's Suarez scores 4 goals in win over Mount Marty

Northwestern's lone goal came from Emily Hurley in the 82nd minute.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

BRIAR CLIFF 73, PRESENTATION 56: Kennedy Benne led the Chargers with 18 points in the road win on Wednesday.

Benne also had 11 rebounds to record a double-double.

The Chargers outscored the Saints 23-10 in the second quarter to build that big lead.

Payton Slaughter scored 13 points and Konnor Sudmann had 10 for BCU.

DAKOTA STATE 79, DORDT 60: Dakota State's offense increased its lead to 35-21 with 2 minutes in the first half. The Defenders ended the half with two second-chance points from Karly Gustafson off of the missed three to make the score 37-23 at the half.

In the first four minutes of the second half, Dordt attempted to make it a single-digit game, as Baylee Tetzlaff's steal turned into a fast break layup to make it a 10-point contest. Two minutes later, a three-pointer for Ashtyn Veerbeek made the score 46-37. Dordt was not able to cut into the Dakota State lead any further as the Trojans finished the quarter on a 10-6 run.