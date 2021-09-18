COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Buena Vista loses on the road to Loras College

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Buena Vista University football team squandered a 17-point first-half lead on Saturday to Loras, and the Duhawks defeated the Beavers 55-34 at the Rock Bowl.
Noah Sigwarth scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Duhawks with 7 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Duhawks outscored the Beavers 34-7, including that touchdown.
Keaton Huebner led the BVU rushing attack with 120 yards on 18 carries.
Brandon Kyles was 14-for-26 passing for 114 yards. He threw two interceptions.
Brady McConaty led BVU's defense with six total tackles.
Cross country
Gemeda leads USD
South Dakota fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda placed third to highlight the Coyotes in action at the Jay Dirksen/Woody Greeno Invitational held Saturday morning at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln.
The North High School grad established himself in the lead pack early and clocked a career best 8,000-meter time of 24:23.7 on the course. He was more than a minute faster than his time from the meet in 2019. He was just five seconds behind the Red Division winner, Jed Helker of Wichita State.
Third-year sophomore Charlie Babcock was the second Coyote across the line in a career best time of 24:58.9. Babcock took 12th place. He finished the course 90 seconds faster than two years ago.
The Coyote women finished as a pack on Saturday, with the scoring five finishing just 26 seconds apart. It was the second-best spread among teams in the field, with the Iowa women finishing within 13 seconds of one another.
Third-year sophomore Ella Byers was at the front of the Coyote pack, leading the way with a 19th-place finish. She completed the 5,000-meter course in 18:11.9. She dropped 44 seconds off her time from the season opener. Second-year freshmen McKenna Herrmann and Abrielle Jirele were just behind in 20th and 22nd place, respectively. Herrmann crossed the finish line in 18:19.9 and Jirele clocked 18:22.8.
Third-year sophomore Helen Gould was almost a minute faster from 2019, finishing in 34th place with a time of 18:38.0. Freshman Melanie Pankow was a tenth of a second behind, clocking 18:38.1 for 35th place.
Volleyball
St. Cloud State 3, Wayne State 1: Hot hitting St. Cloud State posted a .300 attack percentage and forced 22 Wayne State attack errors as the 23rd-ranked Huskies downed the 5th-ranked Wildcats in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Saturday afternoon in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18. WSC slips to 7-2 and 1-1 in the league while SCSU is now 6-3 and 2-0 in NSIC contests.
St. Cloud State finished the match hitting .300 with 57 kills while WSC posted a .181 attack percentage with 48 kills. The Huskies held a 68-56 edge in digs over the Wildcats and had eight service aces to just one for WSC. St. Cloud State also had a 14-10 advantage in blocks over the Wildcats.