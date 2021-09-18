 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Buena Vista loses on the road to Loras College
0 Comments
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Buena Vista loses on the road to Loras College

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Buena Vista University football team squandered a 17-point first-half lead on Saturday to Loras, and the Duhawks defeated the Beavers 55-34 at the Rock Bowl. 

Noah Sigwarth scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Duhawks with 7 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Duhawks outscored the Beavers 34-7, including that touchdown. 

Keaton Huebner led the BVU rushing attack with 120 yards on 18 carries. 

Brandon Kyles was 14-for-26 passing for 114 yards. He threw two interceptions. 

Brady McConaty led BVU's defense with six total tackles. 

Cross country

Gemeda leads USD

South Dakota fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda placed third to highlight the Coyotes in action at the Jay Dirksen/Woody Greeno Invitational held Saturday morning at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln.

The North High School grad established himself in the lead pack early and clocked a career best 8,000-meter time of 24:23.7 on the course. He was more than a minute faster than his time from the meet in 2019. He was just five seconds behind the Red Division winner, Jed Helker of Wichita State.

Third-year sophomore Charlie Babcock was the second Coyote across the line in a career best time of 24:58.9. Babcock took 12th place. He finished the course 90 seconds faster than two years ago.

The Coyote women finished as a pack on Saturday, with the scoring five finishing just 26 seconds apart. It was the second-best spread among teams in the field, with the Iowa women finishing within 13 seconds of one another.

Third-year sophomore Ella Byers was at the front of the Coyote pack, leading the way with a 19th-place finish. She completed the 5,000-meter course in 18:11.9. She dropped 44 seconds off her time from the season opener. Second-year freshmen McKenna Herrmann and Abrielle Jirele were just behind in 20th and 22nd place, respectively. Herrmann crossed the finish line in 18:19.9 and Jirele clocked 18:22.8.

Third-year sophomore Helen Gould was almost a minute faster from 2019, finishing in 34th place with a time of 18:38.0. Freshman Melanie Pankow was a tenth of a second behind, clocking 18:38.1 for 35th place.

Volleyball

St. Cloud State 3, Wayne State 1: Hot hitting St. Cloud State posted a .300 attack percentage and forced 22 Wayne State attack errors as the 23rd-ranked Huskies downed the 5th-ranked Wildcats in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Saturday afternoon in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18. WSC slips to 7-2 and 1-1 in the league while SCSU is now 6-3 and 2-0 in NSIC contests.

St. Cloud State finished the match hitting .300 with 57 kills while WSC posted a .181 attack percentage with 48 kills. The Huskies held a 68-56 edge in digs over the Wildcats and had eight service aces to just one for WSC. St. Cloud State also had a 14-10 advantage in blocks over the Wildcats.

Freshman outside hitter Jaz DeHaan led WSC in hitting with 15 kills followed by Kelsie Cada and Brahmer with nine apiece. Libero Alaina Wolff had 17 digs followed by Cada with 12 and Jessie Brandl 11 and sophomore setter Rachel Walker was credited with 34 set assists.

+1 
Keaton Huebner

Huebner
+1 
Merga Gemeda USD mug

Gemeda
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside vs Mount Marty football highlights

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News