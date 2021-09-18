COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Buena Vista loses on the road to Loras College

The Coyote women finished as a pack on Saturday, with the scoring five finishing just 26 seconds apart. It was the second-best spread among teams in the field, with the Iowa women finishing within 13 seconds of one another.

Third-year sophomore Ella Byers was at the front of the Coyote pack, leading the way with a 19th-place finish. She completed the 5,000-meter course in 18:11.9. She dropped 44 seconds off her time from the season opener. Second-year freshmen McKenna Herrmann and Abrielle Jirele were just behind in 20th and 22nd place, respectively. Herrmann crossed the finish line in 18:19.9 and Jirele clocked 18:22.8.

Third-year sophomore Helen Gould was almost a minute faster from 2019, finishing in 34th place with a time of 18:38.0. Freshman Melanie Pankow was a tenth of a second behind, clocking 18:38.1 for 35th place.

Volleyball

St. Cloud State 3, Wayne State 1: Hot hitting St. Cloud State posted a .300 attack percentage and forced 22 Wayne State attack errors as the 23rd-ranked Huskies downed the 5th-ranked Wildcats in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Saturday afternoon in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18. WSC slips to 7-2 and 1-1 in the league while SCSU is now 6-3 and 2-0 in NSIC contests.