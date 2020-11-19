COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt men's basketball loses in double overtime

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt Defenders lost a double overtime decision to Dakota Wesleyan 80-78 on Wednesday night.
DWU led 49-40 with 13 minutes, 48 seconds left in the game. Dordt battled back to within 55-53 over the next four minutes and eventually tied it at 55-55 on a Jacob Vis basket with 5:16 remaining. The score went back-and-forth for the remainder of the regulation period.
Dordt (5-1, 1-1 GPAC) never led in the first overtime and needed a left corner three-point basket by Cade Bleeker to send the game to a second overtime as time expired in the first extra session.
Jesse Jansma scored the first basket of the second overtime to give Dordt its first lead since the middle of the first half but Wesleyan answered with a 75-71 advantage. Dordt got a two and a three from Franken to retake the lead with 1:21 left in the second overtime.
Wesleyan answered with five unanswered to lead 80-76, then with 16 seconds left, Dakota Wesleyan missed the front end of a one-and-one. Both teams struggled with free throws as Dordt made 13 of 21 and DWU was 4-for-10.
Jansma had 20 points and seven assists with three steals. Vis had 17 points and 16 rebounds with two blocked shots.
Garrett Franken had 16 points and nine rebounds with one steal. Bleeker had 14 points and seven rebounds. All but one of Bleeker’s points came after halftime.
NORTHWESTERN 91, JAMESTOWN 78: Alex Van Kalsbeek made 10 of 14 shots en route to a team-high 23 points. Van Kalsbeek was one of five Red Raiders to score in double figures.
Isaac Heyer made five 3-pointers, and he scored 21 points for the Red Raiders. In all, Northwestern was 13-for-31 from the 3-point range.
Jay Small scored 17 points and Trent Hilbrands had 11 points. Craig Sterk also had 11 points off the bench.
The Red Raiders went on a 12-0 run toward the end of the first half, and that run built a 22-point lead in the final minutes. Small scored seven of those points, which included two 3s.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
BRIAR CLIFF 34, NORTHWESTERN 7: CaRon Watson began the dual for BCU at 125 with a 17-0 tech fall win over Marcus Tucker. Gabriel Howard picked up an exciting 7-5 overtime win over Manny Jaramillo push the Chargers to an 8-0 lead.
Trey Schuck took a 9-5 decision from Maximus Barajas at 141 to put Northwestern on the board.
Northwestern did not have a wrestler for 149, giving the Chargers a 14-3 lead. Jonathan Sutter took a 3-0 decision from Matt Dahl (174), Jake Leicht fell 10-2 to Luke Jenness (184) and Caleb Shanks beat Bennett Sikkink (197) to round out the matches.
During the 285-pound match, BCU's Matt Wilke pinned Northwestern's Skyler Bonestroo in 2 minutes, 15 seconds to finish off the Cliff's first dual of the year.
Another highlight for BCU came at 165, where Chris Paulsen avenged a loss from the DWU open, beating Jake Francksen-Small 10-2.
MEN'S SOCCER
MORNINGSIDE 9, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 0: Three different Mustangs scored two goals apiece in the win over the Tigers.
Okan Golge, Nicolo Renzi and Robin Thomala all scored two goals to help the Mustangs.
Golge also had three assists.
Renzi scored twice in the first 4 minutes, 17 seconds into the match, then Moritz Lusch scored 47 seconds later to make the Mustangs lead 3-0.
Morningside led 4-0 at halftime, and scored five more to make the 9-0 final. Constantin Tschernig scored the final two goals for Morningside.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!