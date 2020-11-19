COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt men's basketball loses in double overtime

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt Defenders lost a double overtime decision to Dakota Wesleyan 80-78 on Wednesday night.

DWU led 49-40 with 13 minutes, 48 seconds left in the game. Dordt battled back to within 55-53 over the next four minutes and eventually tied it at 55-55 on a Jacob Vis basket with 5:16 remaining. The score went back-and-forth for the remainder of the regulation period.

Dordt (5-1, 1-1 GPAC) never led in the first overtime and needed a left corner three-point basket by Cade Bleeker to send the game to a second overtime as time expired in the first extra session.

Jesse Jansma scored the first basket of the second overtime to give Dordt its first lead since the middle of the first half but Wesleyan answered with a 75-71 advantage. Dordt got a two and a three from Franken to retake the lead with 1:21 left in the second overtime.

Wesleyan answered with five unanswered to lead 80-76, then with 16 seconds left, Dakota Wesleyan missed the front end of a one-and-one. Both teams struggled with free throws as Dordt made 13 of 21 and DWU was 4-for-10.

Jansma had 20 points and seven assists with three steals. Vis had 17 points and 16 rebounds with two blocked shots.