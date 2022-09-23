COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt men's cross country fifth at Roy Griak Invitational

MINNEAPOLIS — The Dordt men's cross country team placed fifth on Friday as a team at the Roy Griak Invitational Maroon race on the University of Minnesota campus.

The Defenders scored 134 points, and they were the second-highest placing NAIA team among the small college race.

Eric Steiger led the Defenders with a sixth-place finish with an 8,000-meter time of 25 minutes, 38 seconds.

Joe Anderson was 14th in 25:55. Davis Tebben was 16th in 25:57.

Kyle Miller led Buena Vista with a 49th-place time of 26:38.

Northwestern sent two individuals. Joseph Kunert crossed the one-mile mark in 108th place in 5:13, among 50 runners to reach that distance between 5:10 and 5:15. He then dropped into 94th at the 5K mark at 16:38 before battling his way back to a final time of 28:49, hitting a personal best of 27:15.8 and a 92nd-place finish.

Alta-Aurelia grad Trey Engelmann eclipsed the one-mile mark in 5:19 along with 35 others who were in a five-second window of that time. He then dropped below 200th at the 3K mark before rising six spots at 5K and finishing the race in 28:49, placing 200th overall.

Northwestern's women's team went up to the Twin Cities to compete.

The competition included three NAIA teams, with the rest being NCAA schools. The race distance was also a 6,000-meter race. The race distance, travel distance, and competition did nothing to slow down the women and their goals. Two athletes, Katlyn Wiese and Emily Haverdink, finished in the top-25 out of 382 total runners. Emma Haley, Lauren Derscheid, Tirzah Wittenberg, Caitlin Alberts and Julia Fehr finished as the scorers of the longer distance race.

Volleyball

South Dakota (12-1) received a season-high 28 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke and a match-high 19 digs from Lolo Weideman in a five-set victory over Omaha in the first night of Summit League play. Game one scores went 25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 27-25, 16-14.

Juhnke added 11 digs to her match-high 28 kills to tally her seventh double-double on the season. Brooklyn Schram totaled 42 assists combined with her 18 digs to put up her fifth double-double of the year while Weideman added three service aces to her 19 digs. Madison Harms and Aimee Adams each added eight kills for the Coyotes, while Harms put up seven blocks. Adam’s .316 hitting percentage led the team in addition to her six blocks. Defensive specialist Alaina Wolff totaled a season-high 13 digs for South Dakota.

Omaha received a match-high 57 assists from Sami Clarkson, who also added five blocks. Marriah Buss totaled 21 kills for the Mavericks while Kali Jurgensmeier and McKenna Ruch each followed with 12 kills. Ruch also put up a match-high 10 blocks and hit .345 on the night. Jaiden Centeno totaled 17 digs for Omaha while Rachel Fairbanks added 13 digs.